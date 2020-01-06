With all but one race scrubbed in 2019 due to the Hagåtña pool’s closure, Saturday’s on-time start of the All Island Invitational Long Course Meet was welcomed by all.

With local, military, and a visiting club from the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas on hand to kick off the long course season, swimmers tested their mettle.

“My splits were all even,” said Manhoben Swim Club’s Mark Imazu, who placed first in the Men's 15-16 400-Meter Freestyle Division. “I liked it. I think I did a great race.”

Imazu, who feels more at ease in the open ocean than the pool, followed his game plan and worked on shaving off time.

“I definitely like ocean swims better,” said Imazu, after completing the 400 in 4 minutes, 44.98 seconds, nearly a full minute faster than Tsunami Swim Club’s Kane Aricayos. “The pool is kind of lonely. It’s a small space.”

For Jimi Hendrix, who holds the record in the Men’s 15-16 100-meter butterfly, he decided to test his skills in the 200-meter butterfly. Not having raced that distance in quite some time, he didn’t know what to expect.

“I didn’t really know how to swim it,” Hendrix said. “I kind of fell apart in the last 50 (meters). My arms didn’t hold up, and I just felt dead.”

“I really didn’t know how bad I was going to die, or how bad I was going to feel,” he added. … It didn’t really go so well.”

While the 200 butterfly was a bust, Hendrix dominated the Men’s 17-18 400-Meter Freestyle. In 4:27.09, Hendrix’s effort was nearly 1:27 faster than Joey Vinch’s.

Hendrix, also placing first in the Men’s 100-Meter Backstroke Division, was happy to be back in the pool, and appear in top form.

“We finally got our pool back,” said Hendrix, recalling the dismal 2019 long course season.

Jaden Francis, a Manhoben top recruit, used the meet as an opportunity to strengthen his weaknesses and chip away precious time. Francis, in the Men’s 17-18 100-Meter Breaststroke, in 1:15.15, shattered his personal best.

“I dropped 2 seconds off my best time,” Francis said. “It was kind of an off event for me. It’s an event I haven’t really swam in a long time.”

“It’s really good to swim the first meet of the season this early in the year,” he added.

Manhoben’s Santiago Poppe, getting a firm test from TSC’s Caleb White in the Men’s 17-18 100-Meter Freestyle, in 58.55, took the top spot on the podium. Pushing his body to the limit, and without taking a breath for the final 50 meters, Poppe relied on the oxygen in his lungs.

“It’s hardest on the mind,” Poppe said. “You always want to breathe when you’re working out.

“You’re faster when you’re not breathing.”