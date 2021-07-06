Editor's note: In this commentary piece Angel Calugay, a certified athletic administrator and former Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Activities program coordinator, offers his opinion on the state of interscholastic sports as the school year approaches.

After successful high school league operations, there are pressing issues facing both the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and the Interscholastic Sports Association that need to be resolved this summer.

A mandatory members meeting for each body for all superintendents, headmasters, principals, and athletic directors should be held to decide which direction to take because schools cannot be members of both bodies. Each member must remain loyal to its governing body, stay true to its convictions and constitutional mission.

Most importantly, each body and its members have a duty to act on behalf of and protect the interests, safety and welfare of each student-athlete, by abiding by and enforcing these five foundations of governance:

• Federal (U.S. Constitution/amendments, Title 7 (Civil Rights) and Title 9 (Sports Equity Act-equal opportunities and principles set in the acronym PLAYING FAIR principles) and local laws;

• Principles/guidelines/ game rules set by the National Federation of State High School associations regarding age eligibility, enrollment, attendance, maximum participation, transfer/residency, academics, the exploitation of athletes, participation in pre- and post-competitions and all star games, etc.

• Constitution/bylaws of each body;

• Boards of Education Policies; and

• Athletic administration policies and responsibilities (school level).

Both bodies must move forward separately, because private and public are different entities. Growing and expanding their program to maximize participation opportunities for their combined student populations will strengthen their autonomy. The first split was 21 years ago. The same unresolved issues and structure of IIAAG resulted in the second split in 2019.

10 areas of need

Having watched this for two decades, these are the concerns that need to be addressed:

• Restructure or follow your constitution.

Both organizations must have two to three levels of governance, an Executive Board (Superintendents, Chairperson each from Principals, ADs, Coaches group; Board of Control (Principals), League Operations/Enforcement (ADs). This allows for adequate due process and appeals.

• Hire an independent full-time executive secretary, certified in athletic administration who will run the organization for the executive board.

An AD from a member school cannot be the president because the principal or a superintendent has final authority and it places that AD in conflicting positions. The duties/responsibilities of an AD at the school level and assisting with league operations are demanding enough.

• Operate a three-season sport calendar.

This will allow for sport equity and develop a three- to five-year calendar subject to schedule changes or sport additions. This will align with American Schools in the ‘Far East” as well as stateside schools.

• Organize fair competition.

Competition should be based on school population categories-1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A not large public schools vs small private schools. If the total number of schools cannot guarantee a 10-12 game regular season, then split into small schools and large schools. This will align with regional competition. Single gender schools must double their population.

• Stop the recruiting of student-athletes.

Recruiting of student-athletes has been a continuing practice by some private schools and a major issue that has not been challenged and enforced. It affects the amateur status of college bound students and gives the recruiting school an unfair advantage over other schools. Scholarships are based on academic standards and financial need, not athletic talent. It must be banned and heavily penalized. Parents and students must report any undue influence by a coach, school representative or individual who approaches them.

• Uphold the non-sanctioning of non-school competition.

ISA and IIAAG should strengthen their autonomy by upholding the non-sanctioning of non-school competition, such as All Star games. It must operate its own pre-, regular season and post-competition for all sports, not just a select few. Each must own/operate all revenue generating activities, league sponsorships, filming, broadcasting, promotions and production of games, with All proceeds being shared by all member schools for CIPs and expansion/rental of facilities. Discontinue the co-sharing with other federations or non-school organizations. It is time to cut the umbilical cord with the two federations that have greatly contributed to the start of two sports, without severing other contractual services, such as officiating.

• Expand some sports.

IIAAG must address the expansion of some sports such as football. If St. Paul’s, Harvest, and Notre Dame cannot field full teams, then allow affiliations by regions. Both entities should fast track sports, such as table tennis, badminton and bowling, etc. (small team participation).

• Private schools in ISA.

It would not be beneficial for private schools to join ISA because it is basically under a government entity subject to governmental regulations, procedures and finances. History has shown that government funding cannot be relied upon. As an example, busing and CIPs (SSHS) has been non-existent for over 21 years. Any private school joining would be a minority. Any merger with IIAAG would be premature and put public schools at a minority. Plus, ISA must resolve those issues that have threatened fair play (recruiting, etc.) and caused the split. ISA (& IIAAG) must uphold the 5 Foundations of Governance, plus restructure before it accepts private schools. Affiliations in ISA must be forbidden as it threatens chances for public school students.

• Guam High - where do they fit?

Please re-examine the existence of Guam High School, which is technically a federal school system for military dependents. GHS should share the same issues and concerns as GDOE schools.

• Raise standards, pay for coaches, ADs.

Lastly, raise standards and salaries for coaches and ADs requiring certification and continuing education/professional enhancement. Establish an annual Educational Leadership Program for all members to preserve the 5 Foundations of Governance and reduce risks/liabilities and hopefully keep both governing bodies away from legal proceedings from student-athletes, parents and other challengers.