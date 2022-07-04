Lopez, Kenney, Baker to further their soccer careers in the US

At a quaint ceremony in front of family, friends, coaches and members of the media, three of the island’s young, elite soccer players announced Sunday at the Guam Football Association National Training Headquarters in Harmon their intentions of taking their games to the next level.

St. John’s School Knights’ Yasmeen Lopez, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Samantha Kenney and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Gavin Baker each shared that they will be leaving Guam in the fall to further pursue their academic and athletic endeavors.

Lopez, who graduated from SJS in 2022, will suit up for the Hesston College Larks in Hesston, Kansas. Hesston College, a two-year institution, is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Kenney, who also graduated in 2022, will play for The King’s College Lions in New York, New York.

Baker, who helped lead the Friars to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam title in 2022, will be attending the Barça Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona. The academy is FC Barcelona’s only youth residency in the U.S.

“I’d like to thank everyone that supported me,” Lopez said. “They all helped me and guided me into the player I am today, especially my coaches.”

Kenney, thrilled to have the opportunity to play college soccer and represent Guam, is looking forward to embarking on the journey.

“I'm going to The King's College with so much pride from where I come from, and showing them that even though we're small, we do have a passion for this sport that can carry out to all aspects of our life,” she said.

Baker shared that he is eager to demonstrate the high level of soccer on Guam and advance his skills enough to earn a professional contract or make a college roster.

“I hope to bring what I've learned here from Guam to the States, and representing Guam the best I can,” he said. “I'd like to thank my parents, my family, my coaches, my teammates, and everyone who supported me. And I'd like to give back somehow by trying my best to get a professional contract or get a college scholarship while I'm out there.”