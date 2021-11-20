St. John's Yasmeen Lopez and Notre Dame's Faith Piper stood out despite a talented field of athletes in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls Volleyball League.

The duo – both of whom powered their respective teams to winning seasons – were named MVPs by the league's coaches.

Piper, a powerhouse for ND, plays the middle extremely well, patrolling the net offensively and defensively to push her team to another championship berth. Lopez, a libero, anchored the Knights defense and lifted her team to an undefeated season.

When this story comes to print, the league's champions will have been decided between the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars and the Royals. The Royals have played without Piper, who is off island, and the Knights fell in a stunner to the upset-heavy Cougars, who came out swinging from a fifth-place berth to earn a spot at the championship.

Despite the league title being highly coveted, the All-Island list is recognition of the talent in the league and, for the athletes named, recognition by the league's coaches and a nod to their work and impact in competition.

The two winners thanked coaches for the recognition, but gave a lot of credit to their teams for helping them shine and making the season a memorable one.

“Being recognized by these different coaches is an honor, and it definitely makes me want to play well every time I walk on the court,” Piper said. “As a leader, I always try to set an example for the team, whether it’s by keeping everyone hyped up with a positive energy or setting a high order of focus. Every practice and every game I make sure to play the best I can and give it my all.”

Piper said the teams were pretty evenly matched this season.

“There were a couple times where we fell a little short from the outcome we wanted, but overall we kept our heads up, pushed through the losses, and now we’re in the championship match,” said Piper, who admits she loves competition and thrives against tough opponents.

While she won’t be there physically, Piper is trusting that her teammates have honed in on consistency, whether it’s on defense or at the serving line.

“We’ve all worked so hard together as a team and put so much into this season with all the practices,” she said in her interview prior to the championship game. “Now, we just have to finish strong. We know it’s not going to be easy going against a good team like Academy, so we’ll just have to stay strong and keep pushing to the end no matter the situation.”

Piper also recognized her fellow MVP, recognizing the impact Lopez makes on the court.

“I’m so proud of Yasmeen for getting MVP. She’s worked so hard this whole season, and it really shows whenever she plays,” Piper said. “She definitely makes a statement on the court and is changing the game for liberos.”