This past weekend, 39 athletes and physical fitness enthusiasts took part in the 44th annual Guam Running Club Nimitz Hill 20K Run.

Amid perfect conditions, cloudy and relatively cool, runners began in Hagåtña, headed up toward U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, down Snake Road, toward Joint Region Marianas, down the hill, toward Guam Veterans Cemetery, then right on Marine Corps Drive, one lap around the Paseo Loop, finally, 12.427 miles later, finishing in front of Guam Department of Parks and Recreation’s headquarters by Paseo Stadium.

“Weather conditions turned out just right for long-distance running,” said GRC President Richard Taitague.

Check it out To learn more about GRC and its upcoming events, email taitague_richard@yahoo.com or visit the Guam Running Club Facebook page.

With nearly 13 miles conquered, Elcid Garcia finished as the fastest male finisher. In 1 hour, 33 minutes, 25 seconds, he conquered the mettle-testing course.

Lorelie Flinn, the fastest female, tamed the course in 1:50:01.