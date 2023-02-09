The Lotte Giants, one of South Korea’s premier professional baseball teams, is on Guam for three weeks of preseason training.

Originally, the Giants chose Paseo Baseball Stadium to conduct training and even invested a modest amount of money in building a pitcher’s mound and provided a plastic tarp to cover the infield, but one of the wettest Januarys in recorded history and a three-day music festival rendered the field unplayable.

“The entire outfield from, left to right, is dead,” wrote Guam Major League public information officer Mark Colby in a WhatsApp media chat.

Then the Giants switched locations to the Triple J Auto Baseball Fields at Okkodo High School, but a double-session is underway on the campus, as F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School has structural damage, resulting in the institution’s inability to host classes. With both schools using the Okkodo campus, increased traffic has become a major issue. Also, the fields are being used by the University of Guam Tritons, who are hosting a four-team tournament.

“They wanted our tournament and something else to move somewhere else, but were told that wasn't going to happen,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer in the GML chat.

Despite a quick game of musical chairs, or, in this case, unharmonious fields, the Giants have settled in Harmon.

“In the end, they’ve selected using the Dededo Northern Sports Complex Fields,” stated a Guam Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson in a media release.

The DPR spokesperson said that the final decision and selection of Dededo fields was due to a multitude of factors but, in the end, the look, ambiance and feel of Dededo reminded them of where they usually hold their spring training, prior to the pandemic, in Arizona.

When the Giants first visited the Harmon fields, they were reportedly not pleased, as the venue was “not up to professional standards,” stated the stakeholder in the release.

But after careful consideration and teamwork, between the Giants and Guam stakeholders, the fields became an acceptable venue.

With the combined efforts of Lotte Giants’ ambitious plan to use Dededo, both DPR and the Lotte Giants, with their field technicians, decided to take it on and make it happen, Adelup stated in the release.

“With cooperation from Steve Guerrero (Guam Little League president), to reschedule and relocate Guam Little League games, we were all able to make it work out for all parties,” they wrote. “There is even talk of a multi-year plan of investment into the fields for use, something DPR is open to as it will only benefit our people to have a great field to use.”

The Giants’ spring training is scheduled for Feb. 1-22, but, according to Adelup, spectator traffic will be limited.

They said that “regarding access, we will have to limit access to certain areas of all vehicles and visitors at the request of Lotte Giants.”

“We ask both the local community to understand their concerns and restrictions as well as the safety of park users during the three weeks Spring Training,” they added. “DPR will be sealing off internal roadways and closing walking path only during certain hours to limit injury. Safety precautions will be in place and we ask for the public’s cooperation and understanding as we come out of this pandemic.”