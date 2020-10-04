After graduating from Father Duenas Memorial School, football player Tomas “TJ" Ludwig had the opportunity to attend universities all over the nation but ultimately decided to attend Moorpark College, a community college in California to continue playing the game that he loves.

Ludwig has started classes at Moorpark this fall in his first year of college amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Moorpark Raiders have hopes of playing a spring season but in the meantime Ludwig will be using his time to adapt to a different level of football than what he has seen on Guam.

“Stateside football is very different from Guam," Ludwig said. "The game is much faster out here and there are many new techniques to learn,” added Ludwig, who played at the highest level, winning the high school football championship with Father Duenas his senior year.

Since the Moorpark Raiders have not had official practices, they have been conducting one-on-one sessions, which has given Ludwig and his teammates time to get familiar with one another.

“So far, the coaches and team seem great," Ludwig said. "They’ve been supportive and welcoming to us.”

Ludwig is also learning to balance life as a student-athlete, but in a different way than college freshmen before him.

“Diving into the classroom is a bit more difficult with the change to online classes,” he said. “But I am adapting to the situation."

Although Ludwig was accepted to four-year universities such as University of Portland, Chaminade University in Hawaii, Arizona State University, and University of Nevada, he chose Moorpark College after weighing all his options.

“Choosing a college should be a balance of cost, location and academics," he said. "For me, the best choice was attending a junior college because of the cost factor. Moorpark offered me a quality education at an affordable price, plus I get to play football.”

Ludwig plans to transfer to a California State university after his two years at Moorpark.

Attending a community college may not be the most glamorous route to play collegiate sports, but it is proving to be a valuable option for athletes from Guam who have been using it to get their foot in the door to learn about sports in the United States.

“I do think coming from Guam puts us at a disadvantage, because U.S. residents have so many options and ours are a bit limited,” Ludwig said. “Cost in general is higher for us. While other kids can continue to live at home and if they did move, they’re only moving across state lines.”

“So far, coming from Guam, moving over 6,000 miles has been hard,” Ludwig said.

However, Ludwig is among a group of football players from Guam attending Moorpark this year, including Father Duenas teammate, Kein Artero, which has helped with the transition. John F. Kennedy High School graduate, Chase Spotanski, also plays for the Raiders.

Moorpark coach, Coach Diaz, who has ties to Guam, has also been a huge help, Ludwig said.

"Having a proponent like Coach Diaz, who has been there every step of the way, helped me to fulfill my dream of getting a college degree and playing the game I love,” he added.