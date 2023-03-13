For over two decades, professor Luis Blanco, a Brazilian jiujitsu second-degree black belt and owner of The Pound Academy, has taught martial artists and he is now offering free instruction to disabled veterans.

Blanco and TPA, via scholarships offered through the We Defy Foundation, a Texas-based nonprofit organization serving disabled veterans, are offering the classes free of charge to qualified applicants.

The We Defy Foundation provides “combat veterans coping with military connected disabilities a long-term means to overcome their challenges through Brazilian jiujitsu and fitness training,” the organization's website states.

TPA, in late February, became one of 500 affiliate gyms throughout the U.S. to gain approval.

“I'm really excited for this partnership with a veteran-friendly organization because it allows me to reach those in our veteran community,” Blanco said. “It gives veterans the opportunity to learn the gentle art of jiujitsu by relieving them of the financial burden, which is often the common barrier for most to make that first step.”

Greg Schacher, a disabled combat veteran who medically retired from the Guam Army National Guard in 2016, said the initial application process is easy, can be done on a cellphone and takes about five minutes. He also said that disabled veterans can begin the enrollment process at wedefyfoundation.org. He added that qualified veterans will also need to submit a video and supporting documentation. The approval process takes about four to six weeks, Greg Schacher said.

The classes, which are taught by Blanco and Dennis Pacheco at 5 a.m. every Sunday at TPA, are geared toward veterans new to the sport.

“This program looks to assist veterans who have no experience with the art of jiujitsu, so everything they learn is completely new,” he said.

Once a veteran applies and is approved, he or she will receive two Gis and their journey into the sport will begin.

“We're offering this opportunity to veterans who want to learn jiujitsu and the valuable life skills it has to offer,” said Blanco, adding that the “job is to build a foundation for curriculum and instruction that will be taught by one of my coaches, Dennis Pacheco.”

“It's a safe space for veterans to come and train for free, and also to foster meaningful relationships with fellow veterans,” he said, adding that the training is an outlet to work with whatever it is they're going through.

Blanco hopes that once word gets out and more veterans learn of the opportunity, classes will grow and the healing process can continue.

“I’d like to see this as the steppingstone to extending my reach to more veterans. My hope is that I can speak with more of them and listen and learn,” Blanco said. “If the numbers grow, then I would love to have a class specifically for veterans. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Although TPA has recently received We Defy Foundation approval, Blanco has already started training veterans.

“I began the process of reaching out and having a few classes with veterans already,” he said. “It's eye-opening and a motivational factor for me. You see these guys who have suffered from (post-traumatic stress disorder) and/or are struggling with common issues such as weight gain because they lack the energy to do anything. Jiujitsu provides a fun, safe atmosphere for them to focus not only on their physical fitness, but their mental fitness as well, and it doesn't feel like work.”

The program gets rolling

For Greg Schacher, 35, and his wife, Paulysia, 31, they were introduced to jiujitsu by a family friend who is also a veteran.

After two deployments, one in Africa and the other in Afghanistan, Greg Schacher returned to Guam suffering from PTSD. A close friend and fellow veteran saw that he wasn't well and suggested they don Gis and blow off a little steam. Soon after that first session and subsequent garage-based rolling sessions, Greg Schacher’s ability to deal with the past improved and he began feeling better about himself, his wife, their four young kids, and life.

“After, I felt really good,” Greg Schacher said. “I saw some type of release.”

Accompanying the natural stress release, Greg Schacher shared that jiujitsu gave him the structure he had grown accustomed to in the military – something he never knew how much he needed.

“I was able to put a uniform back on again. There’s a rank structure,” said Greg Schacher, who was a specialist serving for the 1st 294th Infantry Battalion. “It was very familiar, just like being in the military again. And I get to share the time on the mat with my brothers that I served with, who we bled, sweat, and cried together.”

“Every time I put on my Gi and I step onto the mat, I feel like I leave all my stress at the base of the mat,” he said. “When we're rolling, I feel a lot of my stressors just kind of go away and it's almost like I'm meditating.”

In days past, Greg Schacher’s mind would wander somewhere dark, some place in time where only warriors and veterans would possibly understand. Now, instead of letting the dark thoughts consume him, he calls his battle buddies and invites them over for a roll. Paulysia Schacher told The Guam Daily Post that Greg Schacher tried several different therapies, but jiujitsu is the only one that has had a long-lasting effect.

She said that jiujitsu provided a different outlet for him to deal with his situation without fully talking about it yet.

“It just gave him that brotherhood,” she said.

Greg Schacher said that when he returned to Guam from Afghanistan in 2010, his body was present, but his mind was not.

“It took me a long time to figure out what was going on with me,” he said. “I was struggling with PTSD for quite a few years.”

“We witnessed a lot of things, we've seen a lot of things, we've done a lot of things that the normal person doesn’t,” he said.

As Greg Schacher's focus turned to jiujitsu and more veterans began showing up to his house for sessions at the Schacher’s gym, in Yigo, Pacheco, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, learned of the group and offered his instruction.

“He's really offered his wisdom and sharing the arts with us,” Paulysia Schacher said. “When we wanted to branch out and become more serious about it, we decided to go check out his gym. And then, from there, the relationships grew and we had this amazing opportunity from We Defy.”

She described jiujitsu as a godsend, a sport where veterans learn to deal with their demons.

“Jiujitsu teaches you that with all these limitations there’s always a way to adjust yourself,” she said. “There's always a way to adjust yourself to move to the next step.”

“There's no limitations in jiujitsu,” said Paulysia Schacher, adding that “being on a mat is empowering.”

Now, with a professional gym to train in and Blanco’s structured program available to them, the veterans and their families have found a permanent home at The Pound Academy. Paulysia Schacher said that the facility and instruction is awesome, as it is a safe environment for veterans and their families to exercise and heal together.

“It did start off with just the veterans, but then we left it open for families to get involved as well,” said Paulysia, explaining the original group dynamic and its metamorphosis. “My husband came back from deployment in 2010 and we really had a hard time connecting as a family then. We had our own struggles.

“We've done different types of therapy, group therapy, family therapy. Anything you can think of, we probably have done it. But jiujitsu gave us a chance to do something as a family together too. And, you know, it's really helped our family come closer.”

She said that she has seen “certain families really grow from this just by the veterans partaking in it.”

“By the veteran finding their own outlet and finding this circle in this community, it really helps the family grow as a whole – seeing that veteran get that help,” she said.

Regardless of ailment, Greg urges combat veterans suffering the ill effects of war to enroll at wedefyfoundation.org. For him, his family, and other veterans, the sport has and continues to have a positive influence.

“We accommodate everybody. We can accommodate guys with back injuries, leg injuries,” he said, adding that The Pound Academy is a “home away from home.”

“We get to be together again. We get to be around people that are like-minded. And we can heal together,” he said. “We want to heal the community together.”

First Concepcion

Early Sunday morning, veteran John Concepcion was among 14 other students enrolled in Blanco and Pacheco's class. After a strenuous hourlong workout, the 48-year-old retiree struggled to catch his breath. After a few minutes in the cool, morning air, his breath returned. He told the Post that he enjoys the many benefits the sport provides. He also said that he was the first on Guam to enroll in the We Defy Foundation.

“I've got to lead by example. And just live my best life as I can,” Concepcion said. “Even though we go through some hardships and some injuries or some whatever the case may be, it's trying to find that best opportunity to live your life. The hardest part about jiujitsu is showing up.”