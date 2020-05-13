Editor’s note: The Guam Daily Post reached out to the athletic directors and a few coaches from all schools on island for recommendations of senior athletes to profile for our weekly feature.

With dreams of going to medical school slowly taking shape, Guam High’s Letitia Lynch will be taking the first step toward her dream, attending the University of Oregon to major in pre-med.

“For the past three years, I’ve been interested in the fields of both dermatology and dentistry,” she said. “I aspire to be a pediatric dermatologist and open a practice, as well as have my own skin care brand in the future.”

Her fallback, she said, involves pediatric dentistry or working for a magazine.

Lynch, who has been part of Guam High’s cross-country and track and field teams, said she was disappointed when she missed suiting up her senior season in her go-to sport.

“Track has always been my outlet; it allows me to escape from reality and keep me well balanced,” Lynch said. “We’ve had great deal of success in many events, such as the girls and boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays as well as in the field events, and I hope that in the future they will keep up this type of victorious energy.”

There is a lot of pressure, she said, and it’s intimidating to go up against the best on island, but she loves the energy.

“A positive mindset and hard work will always pay off,” she said.

The camaraderie and shared feeling of positivity is the biggest draw, she said.

“As a diverse group of individuals from different parts of the world, we come together and race as one big family,” she said. “I love how supportive everyone is and the lengths we go to uplift and help one another whether they’re sprinters, distance runners or on the field.”

She had high hopes for her final season in track. Steadily approaching the 60-second mark in the 400-meter race since her freshman year, she was hoping to set a personal record her final venture out.

“The 400 has always been my main event, and the event I was the most excited to perform in yet most scared, because I knew I had set such a high pedestal for myself when it came to it,” she said. “I wanted to PR and hit a sub-60.”

The last two years have been a grind athletically with her joining cross-country to ensure she was in the best shape for her favorite season.

“Joining XC also helped me with my endurance since I run the 800 as well,” she said. “I mainly just wanted to PR in all my events, especially the 400 and my coach was hoping we could set a record for the girls 4x4 relay team this year.”

Despite years of competition, Lynch said she still gets nervous prior to a meet.

“I feel butterflies in my stomach almost every day of the week leading up to it,” she said, touting the yearlong prep work and a body care regimen that includes ice and Tiger Balm to stave off soreness and cramps.

“Since I get so nervous before events, I like to be by myself in order to allow myself to focus,” she said. “This helps suppress some of the built-up anxiety I have and, before I get off the blocks, I like to jump a couple of times.”

With pre-med looming and three Advanced Placement exams on her plate, Lynch is doing anything but winding down for college. Her free time is spent studying, she said, adding textbooks are her current reads.

To stay sane, the humble Lynch continues to run and stay fit.

“At this point, exercising and going out for runs is the only thing that’s really keeping me sane right now,” she said. “Luckily I live in an area where I can easily run to the track and do my workouts so I stay in shape.”

To close out, she thanked her parents for their continuous support and for pushing her to achieve regardless of the obstacle in her way.