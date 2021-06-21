Mañe'lu, Micronesian Resource Center host kickball tournament

PLAYGROUND SHOWDOWN: Tlast Albert connects with a pitch during a kickball tournament, "Showdown in the playground," hosted by the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop, and a project of Mañe'lu Saturday, June 19, at the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo. The tournament was made possible by Pay-less Supermarkets grant. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post

 Matt Weiss
