During a ceremony surrounded by family, friends, administrators and coaches, St. John’s School Knights girls varsity track and field star Madison Packbier signed a collegiate letter of intent to attend Claremont McKenna College.

Claremont McKenna College, an NCAA Division III school, competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Claremont, California.

Packbier will join the Athenas and Stags varsity track and field team next fall.

“I chose Claremont McKenna College because it not only had an outstanding track and field program, it also gave me a challenging academic environment,” said Packbier, who is also St. John’s School student council president. "Once I learned what it would take to be accepted at a school that is as highly selective as CMC, I prepared as best I could,” added Packbier.

With her interests in neurology and psychology, Packbier hopes to pursue a career in clinical neuropsychology.

The CMC women’s track and field team, with a history of success, has won 17 conference championships and produced individual and national champions.

One of Packbier’s coaches, Desmond Mandell III, said her work ethic and drive compelled him to continue to improve as a coach.

“She was open to new ideas and methods, so I was able to demand a lot out of her,” Mandell said. “Madison's willingness to be coached is the most important trait that she will carry over to college.”

Mandell hopes that others will view Packbier as a role model and follow her lead.

“She is a model of what is possible if you commit to your craft,” Mandell said.

Along with the excitement of joining the high-caliber team, Packbier looks forward to being part of the tight-knit CMC community, meeting new people, having new experiences and learning at an academically challenging institution.

“Being able to train in the excellent Southern California weather year-round is a plus,” Packbier said.

With strong support, Packbier thanked her parents.

“They've supported me every step of the way, and I'm extremely grateful for everything they do,” she said. “I don't think my mother has ever missed one of my track meets.”

Packbier also thanked coach Derek Mandell, the Guam Track and Field Association, Guam National Olympic Committee, teachers and friends.