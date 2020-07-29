Earlier this month, St. John’s graduate Madison Packbier added another accolade to an already impressive resumé – 2020 Shieh Su Ying Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Beating out an impressive field of applicants, Packbier stood out because of her ability to handle the rigors of St. John’s International Baccalaureate courses to earn the prestigious IB diploma while competing and medaling at all levels within her sport, said Dr. Thomas Shieh, who has been giving the scholarship out for more than 20 years, recognizing the athletic and academic accomplishments of local high school athletes.

Packbier thanked Shieh for the honor and the recognition.

“I appreciate Dr. Shieh for his 20-year commitment of awarding the scholarship and supporting scholar-athletes in this way. I’ve had my eyes set on the scholarship as a major achievement since I was in middle school and am grateful to be named the Female Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2020,” she said. “The recognition is such an honor. It was a very talented field and I am extremely humbled.”

Besides handling the rigors of an IB curriculum and placing on the Headmaster’s List all four years, Packbier also earned the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and the Leadership Award. While suiting up for the Knights in cross-country and track and field, she also competed under the Guam umbrella in swimming, soccer and track.

Her athletic accolades read like a bucket list for island athletes. In 2014, she was the youngest swimmer for the Guam team at the Micronesian Games in Pohnpei, where she earned her first three medals – gold, silver and a bronze. In high school, she competed in soccer with the U16 Women’s National Team, earning the championship in 2017 in Thailand. In 2018, she added to her international medal haul, picking up 5 gold medals at the Micronesia Area Championships, two golds, a silver and a bronze at the 2018 Micronesian Games and a gold at the Guam National Championships. She also holds the 4x400-meter relay record – along with Richelle Tugade, Regine Tugade and Alison Bowman – after her relay team set a new Guam record at the 2019 Pacific Games. Set at the 1999 SPG, the record-holding relay team had included her mom, Tara Perez-Steffy.

In between all of that, she earned cross-country and track and field championships under the Knights umbrella, captaining both teams and earning several individual medals for herself.

Now, the 18-year-old will be taking her talents to Claremont McKenna College, where she will be suiting up in track. Her goal, she said, is to major in neuroscience or psychology. Her work with Hunter Speaks, a local nonprofit that supports families with children with autism, and Special Olympics have only whetted her appetite for community activism and giving those who need it a platform for their voices.

“I have a passion for understanding human behavior and studying the brain,” she said.” I hope to come back to Guam and work as a pediatric psychologist or neurologist because I think there’s a definite need for that here at home.”

Her coaches said Packbier’s maturity and diligence in training the right way made her invaluable to the team, but her leadership and optimism drew in her teammates, making her the perfect choice to lead a young Knights squad to its first championship.

“Madi is the type of athlete that only comes around every so often, and I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to coach her for these four years,” said St. John’s head coach Des Mandell. “She livened up every team she was on, and, when she wasn’t distracting her teammates, she was a great leader. It always amazed me how her bubbly personality off the track would morph into a cold-blooded competitor on it.”

Packbier’s desire to push beyond her boundaries pushed him as a coach, as well, Des Mandell said.

“Madi challenged me to improve as a coach. I’m disappointed she wasn’t able to chase more gold medals her senior year, but I know she’s far from done with the sport of track and field,” he said. “I’m honored to have played a small part in her career to this point.”

Island Olympian Derek Mandell, who worked with Packbier as a member of Team Guam, said Packbier’s growth and success can be directly attributed to her mindset and natural affinity for embracing the “little things” needed to be a successful competitor.

In a sport that comes down to a tenth or a hundredth of a second, the little things can determine whether an athlete stands upon the podium.

"When I first met her she was already a natural athlete with sharp focus and a strong mental approach. It didn't matter if she raced middle distance or sprints, we never had to worry about trying to get her in the right mindset,” Derek Mandell said. “Madi is a student of the sport and as each year went by, she would keep improving because she would want to learn more of the 'little things' that would lead to success.”

Hearing that she continues to find success was not a surprise, Derek Mandell said, adding “we are beyond proud of her accomplishments. I look forward to seeing what's in store for Madi in years to come.”

Jordan Tingson, who works with Packbier to prepare her for the physical rigors of collegiate competition and to help her make that transition, echoed the Mandells’ sentiments, adding her discipline and focus allow her to juggle the many extracurriculars and successfully meet the demands of her athletic and academic commitments.

“Training year-round for track is challenging itself, then you throw all of her academics and extracurriculars on top of that and things can get hectic,” he said. “But when she shows up to train, she is fully present and focused. It doesn't matter what kind of day she's had, when she knows there's work to be done, she gets it done.”

To ensure she’s ready for Claremont, she’s continued to incorporate speed and weight training 5 days a week since December.

“(She) never stopped even in the midst of the pandemic because she understands the necessary work to achieve her goals,” Tingson said.

That diligence to her training has allowed her to continuously set new standards for herself despite her young age, the physical therapist said.

“Madi was one of the few high schoolers competing in Samoa for the 2019 Pacific Games and her mindset in that level of competition was on par with international competitors,” Tingson said. “You wouldn't be able to tell she still had one more year of high school left with how she carried herself out there.”

He commended her work ethic and commitment to excellence.

“She shows up on time, takes in and applies everything she learns, and does the work to get better,” he said. “To win this award and not even have the opportunity to showcase her talent and athleticism this year speaks a lot about her as a person and it shows in how she carries herself in her training sessions.”

Packbier, in conversation, takes her training and her academics in stride, saying it’s all part of being who she is and balancing out her varied interests.

Humble and appreciative, Packbier thanked her family members, recognizing their support allowed her to push through and excel.

“First and foremost, I would like that thank my family for their endless love and support,” she said. “I would not have come this far without their guidance.”

She recognized all who have impacted her athletic career and pushed her on or off the track to be better.

“I’d also like to thank my coaches and teachers for believing in me,” she said. “Thank you to my teammates and friends who have run with me, cheered me on, and never failed to make me smile. Lastly, thank you to (the Guam National Olympic Committee) and GTFA for allowing me to represent our beautiful island in the sport I love. I hope to continue representing Guam in the future and making you all proud.”

Q&A

Q: As an athlete, what types of challenges did you face and how did you overcome them?

A: One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is injury. I wasn’t able to finish my cross-country seasons freshman and sophomore year because I got injured while training. This was very frustrating for me because I’m extremely competitive and wanted to be able to show up for my team. I learned that when it comes to injuries you can’t rush them. You just have to accept them and commit to all the therapy to help them heal. Another really big challenge was not having access to a track year-round for training. St. John’s doesn’t have a track and we don’t really have a “public” track in Guam. So unless I was in season, I would have to practice on the uneven grass at Ypao Beach, or find another flat stretch of road somewhere, which was not ideal. But, I accepted that there was nothing I could do about this and made the best with what I could.

Q: - Why was it important to you to maintain your academic and athletic achievements? How did you balance out the rigors of meeting and excelling in both?

A: School has always come first for me, which is why I decided to tackle the IB Diploma program. With that being said, when I didn’t have my head in the books I was out practicing or prepping for upcoming track competitions. I dedicated all my time to studying and training and had to sacrifice multiple hobbies, like my singing, and my other sports in order to focus on excelling in school and on the track.

Q: How have sports enhanced your life?

A: Track helped me grow mentally and as a person. Having to fight through the excruciating pain from a really tough workout and break down those mental barriers continuously has taught me to never give up and never back away from a challenge. That’s one of the reasons I fell in love with track. No matter how good you are or how in shape you’re feeling, track and field will always give you a challenge and humble you. I love showing up to practice knowing that there is still so much that I can achieve. Combine that with the lessons track taught me on being resilient, to bounce back from running a bad race or from injury. All of these things made me a better student.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year?

A: It is such an honor to be named the Female Shieh Scholar-Athlete of the year. I have had my eyes set on it for quite some time and I’m extremely humbled to have been selected as the winner. I know most of the female finalists personally and I’m sure it must have been a difficult selection because all of the finalists are talented and accomplished young women. With that being said, the Scholar-Athlete Award isn’t just a recognition of four years of my hard work. I also see it as a way to pay tribute to my teachers, coaches, and, especially, my family. Many of my track and field role models were also selected in previous years like Derek Mandell, Amy Atkinson, Regine Tugade, and Shania Bulala. So I see the award also as a responsibility to try to be an inspiration and role model to young athletes as they were to me.