It was an amazing Major League debut for Palau’s Bligh Madris, who suited up Monday for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Playing for the first time with the Pirates, Madris drilled a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs in the second inning before stealing a base against the Chicago Cubs Monday night in Pittsburgh.

He added a double down the left field line in the seventh and another single in the ninth for an impressive 3-for-4, 2-RBI game. The Pirates won convincingly 12-1.

The Pride of Palau, more specifically, the island of Peleliu, Madris earned his way up the Minor League ranks after being drafted in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

The 26-year-old right fielder went to high school in Henderson, Nevada, and played college ball at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, but has yet to visit his roots in Palau.