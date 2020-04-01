Magic's Iwundu joins Isaac to feed Orlando kids

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic forward Wes Iwundu has made a donation to help teammate Jonathan Isaac provide food for area schoolchildren amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, Isaac invested in the program with his local church, J.U.M.P Ministries, to feed school-aged children under 18 with grab-and-go breakfast and lunch boxes. His ProjectLifeNow.org effort will continue while the pandemic prevents children from eating at school.

“Project Life simply believes in standing in the gap for others when they can’t stand for themselves,” Isaac said in a video posted to social media.

The efforts are providing daily breakfast and lunch meals for ages 18 and under. The hot breakfast can be picked up from 8:30 to 11 a.m., and the hot-lunch item from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The grab-and-go program is being done at J.U.M.P. Ministries, 2550 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 300, in Orlando.

Isaac took to Twitter to thank Iwundu, as well as applaud the efforts of other Magic teammates to assist their communities. Iwundu replied in kind.

On his Instagram page, Isaac offered more praise for Iwundu, and others who have contributed to the program.

“I want to shout out my guy, my teammate, my brother Wes Iwundu for donating to the cause – ‘COVID-19: Ready, Set, Feed,’” Isaac wrote on Instagram. “It’s amazing and I appreciate you Bro, but more so the kids who are going to get fed and the families that are going to be taken care of appreciate you even more. Shout to (Iwundu) and shout out to everybody who are continuing to push this.”

Isaac and Iwundu came into the league together as they were the first- and second-round picks of the Magic in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Iwundu’s donation is another way the Magic have tried to lend a helping hand amid uncertain times.

Last week, D.J. Augustin made a financial donation to Krewe of Red Beans (www.redbeansparade.com) in New Orleans. The group is delivering food from New Orleans restaurants to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

An entry from the GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Krewe of Red Beans state money is being raised “to buy food-treats for hospital workers (doctors, nurses, tech, security, (etc.)”

Aaron Gordon contributed donations to help feed homeless children in the Orange County public school system with a donation to the Homeless Education fund at the Foundation for OCPS (foundationforocps.org) and to the San Francisco-based nonprofit My New Red Shoes. Gordon grew up in the Bay area in nearby San Jose.

My New Red Shoes provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothing to children in need, according to the organization’s website mynewredshoes.org.

In the wake of the NBA’s suspension of the regular season, the owners of the Magic, the DeVos Family, pledged up to $2 million to assist Amway Center hourly workers (for lost games due to the shutdown. Magic centers Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba added additional funds for the workers.