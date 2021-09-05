Since the Seattle Seawolves announced Guam’s Jacob Flores would join their Major League Rugby team in April, life has been surreal for Flores.

Flores joined the Seawolves, which earned back-to-back Major League Rugby championship titles in 2018 and 2019. When they enlisted Flores, the Seawolves noted Flores was “a hard working and strong ball carrier” with experience to boot.

When he got the call, “I was living a dream. I was in a dream. It wasn’t just like one day, it was like the entire week,” Flores recalled. “It didn’t feel real. It was awesome. It was a great feeling.”

Flores had been steadily building his rugby talents since he started playing on Guam in 2005. Even when he left the island to serve in the U.S. Army, Flores sought out the game. In 2018 when he relocated to the states, he played as the starting flanker for the Seattle Sacarens in the British Columbia Premiership, a high-level of rugby a step below big leagues.

Flores also had a few training sessions with the Seawolves. His skills on the field impressed the MLR team and they tapped him to join their ranks.

"Obviously, right now, I’m obviously a rookie in the league. I’m just really grateful to be learning. I’ve learned so much, it’s going on three months now. … There is a lot of experience and wisdom going around,” Flores said.

Flores’ first game as a Seawolf was in Austin, Texas, where he continued to live his dream.

“I was in a zone. I don’t even know. It’s so hard to explain, that feeling. It felt like I was living a dream, literally. I didn’t know it was real. You know that everything is real and you are very aware of your space that you’re in, but you kind of just feel that you’re floating,” Flores recalled.

Taking a step back, Flores zoomed out and recognized that he wasn’t just playing for an MLR team, he was playing for an MLR team as a big-time MLR fan.

“I was a fan of the Seawolves even before I was a player and that is why it felt so wild for me,” he said.

His first game was awesome, Flores said.

Three months in and there’s still things about the game to learn, even as a pro.

“You feel like you know it, you know it - you watch games. Then all of a sudden, you get to the pros and, man, you’re still a baby. You are literally an amateur. And, it’s humbling,” he said.

He is surrounded by a melting pot of talented players from around the world. Even as he learns and grows as a pro, he remembers that he’s living a dream.

“When I buy food, I put food on the table from the money I make from rugby and I’m just so grateful,” he said. “The dream is something as simple as going grocery shopping.”

With a professional career and years of skilled play under this belt, Flores remains gracious.

Although he’s wearing a Seawolves jersey now, Flores doesn’t forget his Guam rugby roots. In the Seawolves’ statement announcing his signing, Flores expressed gratitude to be part of the Seattle team and that he was “absolutely honored to represent our beautiful city of Seattle and the place where my rugby roots began in the island of Guam."

The father of three wanted to give a shout-out to all his brothers who he shared the pitch with whether they were on the same or opposing teams.

“We’ve all influenced each other in some way,” he said. "To add on to that, Robb Malay, from Simon Sanchez (High School), man, he pulled a pretty good crew. … He kept us out of trouble in school and he put us on the rugby field.”

Malay was a big influence for Flores at the beginning of his rugby career. Flores also wanted to highlight Guam National Team coaches Paul Claros and Tony Penn for believing in him.