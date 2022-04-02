Makayla Atoigue’s rugby career has been anything but conventional, but not even bouncing around to three different schools and locking down in a pandemic were able to derail the 17-year-old’s dream of making it to the next level.

As a high school student, Atoigue spent her freshman year at Guam High School, her sophomore year attending and playing for Academy of Our Lady of Guam, then, after her junior season was canceled due to the pandemic, she ended up enrolling at Notre Dame High School.

With the season set to kick off in less than two weeks, Atoigue is excited to be suiting up for the back-to-back champion Royals. But even more exhilarating than finishing up her high school career with Notre Dame, Atoigue will join the Brown University Bears rugby team in the Fall.

Defying the odds, the soon-to-be high school graduate will be leaving her island for Providence, Rhode Island, the home of the Ivy League and National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division I powerhouse.

“It took me a while to make my decision, because I had to choose between Brown and (the United States Military Academy at) West Point,” said Atoigue. “Both had so much to offer in both school and in the program.”

“I felt like Brown was perfect because I will never be able to experience what I will at Brown,” she said. “It’s an Ivy League and that is such an honor to be a part of.”

With two Guamanians currently playing rugby at Dartmouth College, Ale Ada and Matias Calvo, Atoigue is the island’s third student-athlete to play rugby in the Ivy League. She told The Guam Daily Post that Calvo shared his experience with her and that helped hone her decision.

“I really appreciated him sharing his experiences being there, and also seeing how much he has accomplished there,” Atoigue said. “It makes me think that being in a similar environment, I'll be able to flourish as he had, as well.”

While Atoigue’s decision to choose between two of the nation’s top-rated academic institutions was daunting, the pandemic played a big part in presenting her with opportunities. In March 2020, as the island and the majority of the world locked down, she used the cancellation of the 2021 rugby season to better position herself and get noticed by college recruiters. Without the day-to-day grind and massive time commitment of a rugby season, she joined an elite traveling team in Little Rock, Arkansas, and caught the attention of some of the nation’s best coaches and programs.

“I really did want a season in my junior year, but I also appreciate it for that time to have trained and found ARPTC (American Rugby Pro Training Center),” Atoigue said. “I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason.”

“I would have been encapsulated in the high school season,” she said.

Keeping an open mind

When Atoigue leaves for Brown, she plans on keeping her options open and seek out a major that piques her interest and satisfies her curiosity. While the honor student has an affinity for STEM classes, she shared that she may seek an education in something other than science, technology, engineering and math.

"I'm just ready to be submerged into so many different things and pursue whatever captivates me the most,” she said.

With eye-opening and motivating educational opportunities in her near future, Atoigue is also eager to step foot on the pitch and become a student of the game, improving at 15s and helping her team achieve success.

“Fifteens is going to be a new thing for me,” said Atoigue, who has played only sevens in high school. “I've been doing a lot of work recently to become familiar and not totally be thrown into a new environment in the fall.”

Atoigue also shared that she looks forward to competing against other players from Guam who are playing D1 rugby for Mount St. Mary’s University. For the past few years, articles featuring Guam's D1 players have captivated and motivated her to follow in their footsteps and even blaze her own trail. Reading about their accomplishments and seeing photos of them in their college uniforms and posing with the Guam flag provided her with great inspiration. Now, she is one of them, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to meet them on the field and represent the island alongside her peers.

“I’ve always been wowed by those pictures, seeing them in different uniforms and holding the Guam flag,” she said. “That’s amazing to me and I love to be a part of that.”

With opportunity and new memories to be made, Makayla Atoigue said that none of it would be possible without the love, support and inspiration from her mother, Brigida Atoigue.

“A huge thank you to my mom,” she said, adding that "she doesn't really understand rugby.”

“She's my biggest motivation. She has instilled this relentless mindset in my head through example, of course. She's the leading foot and why I am who I am today and why I'm so eager to accomplish things.

“I'm just so grateful to, one, be her daughter, and two, to be able to be around such spirits, because it lifts mine.”