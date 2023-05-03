Notre Dame High School Royals graduate Makayla Atoigue’s meteoric rise as an Ivy League student-athlete took another massive step forward last weekend, as the freshman scrum half helped lead the Brown University Bears to the Collegiate Rugby Championship 7s title in Boyds, Maryland.

In what can only be described as a fierce rugby battle, the freshman Atoigue and the Brown Bears defeated juggernaut U.S. Military Academy at West Point, 21-19.

In Brown’s first three tournament games, before edging Army for the National Championship, Brown shut out all three opponents. In their tournament-opener, they defeated No. 8-seeded Kutztown University 54-0. In Round 2, Brown beat the fourth-seeded University of Northern Iowa, 29-0. Then, in the semifinals, the Bears had a honey of a time, sinking the No. 2-seeded U.S. Naval Academy 19-nil.

Atoigue, during the two-day tournament, saw ample playing time both days and executed several power plays from set pieces.

She described her contribution as “bringing energy, putting the ball into space and being consistent with communications."

Atoigue also described winning the National Championship as “so unbelievable.”

“It’s an immense set of emotions,” she said. “We usually do tactical notes and film on other teams prior to going into competition, but we didn't do that for CRC7s, so we had no idea what to expect but we definitely knew that we wanted it more than any one else.”

With a national title firmly affixed to her resume, Atoigue is hungry for more.

“It’s been a long year of rugby and school and it’s an insane reflection that I still have three years to build from here,” she said. “Winning the national championship has become fuel to keep chasing this feeling.”