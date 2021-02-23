In the sport of powerlifting, three numbers matter above all. How much can you squat? How much can you bench? And how much can you deadlift?

The squat, bench and deadlift are the three main lifts in powerlifting. When these numbers are added together, they make up the total amount of weight that a competitor can lift in his/her discipline, also called their total.

On Guam, a team of up-and-coming young athletes with a passion for powerlifting have come together in order to drive their totals up, grow awareness for the sport and with the ultimate goal of placing in powerlifting competitions abroad. They call themselves the Original Strength Team.

Powerlifting has been growing in popularity in recent years with more island residents showing an interest in the sport. In 2019, Anthony "Big Tone" Salas put his name on the map after winning two Gold medals at the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) Nationals Powerlifting Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, Paradise Fitness held a mock powerlifting meet on March 2 with 29 competitors showing out for a day of heavy lifting. Crossfit Hita also started Guam’s first group powerlifting class last August under Coach Grace Tacuyan-Witt, a local lifter who has earned several titles and championships at the national level.

Original Strength’s founder and lead coach, AJ Gonzales, said he is proud to see the growth of the sport on island and he and his team are eager to help it along.

An experienced lifter with several years of competition under his belt and a total of 1,260 pounds in the under 190 weight class, Gonzalez said his journey started in 2014 while attending college in the Philippines.

The first OS crew was formed there, he said, with about eight or nine other athletes.

His goal, he said, is to bring that same energy to the island.

“The Philippine powerlifting community is very friendly, it’s very healthy, and I really wanted to bring that same kind of camaraderie to Guam,” he said.

The Original Strength athletes seem to agree that the formula is working.

Newcomer Chris Rosalin – a former Marine with a background in martial arts and jiujitsu – said he got hooked after his initial training session with OS Team.

Since then, he said, the experience with the team and the island’s powerlifting community has been nothing but positive.

Jerome Diyco, who at 17 came in first in the Under-19 Division of the 10th Hell of Marianas Century Cycle Race, echoed those sentiments.

Diyco, whose journey started in Saipan, said he enjoys grinding out lifts with his teammates, adding his biggest inspiration in the sport was Russell Orhii, a Guam-based lifter in his division.

The sport might seem intimidating, Rosalin said, but he urges people to give it a try.

“They (the powerlifters) put on hundreds of pounds on their backs on a daily basis, but they’re some of the nicest people you’ll meet, because they’re really humble in the game,” Rosalin said.

COVID-19 problems

Like every sport, COVID-19 has dealt the island powerlifting community a few blows.

Gonzalez was slated to compete in the 2020 Philippine Powerlifting Summer Classic, but the event was ultimately canceled over safety concerns. Diyco’s meet slated for 2020 was canceled for similar reasons.

And, without a local powerlifting federation, local competitors found themselves without any opportunities to get their personal records on the squat, bench, and deadlift verified in competition.

However, the crew has kept up their training and Gonzalez and Diyco have their sights set on a competition in November 2021 – the USA Powerlifting WARCAT Open. The duo continue to train, hoping to get their numbers up and qualify for the USPA Nationals in 2022.

The pandemic has also put a strain on Original Strength Apparel, a brand that Gonzales launched with the intention of supporting his ability to coach and the goals of the team. Manufacturing and selling merchandise have become more difficult, he said.

However, the team has transitioned into coaching as a way to support their goals, which has also generated interest and fostered the community spirit that Gonzalez has been working to achieve.

Gonzales advises those who might be interested to focus not to see the sport only as the number of pounds on the barbell, but to look at the three primary lifts as important parts of a healthy strength training regimen.

“Powerlifting is here, it’s still growing and it’s going to be here for a while,” he said.