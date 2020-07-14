For many high-school athletes on Guam, the lure of playing collegiate sports and taking their talents to the next level is a pipe dream. But, more and more athletes are making the leap and that next-level adjustment to achieve athletically at a higher level while pursuing a college degree.

The Guam Daily Post got the opportunity to sit down with Hanna Rojas, a Division I rugby athlete currently preparing for her junior year at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Rojas

Attending The Mount has been a life-changing experience, Rojas says, but it’s one that may not have started for her and a few of her teammates if she didn’t have the courage to ask questions.

“My advice to students who have the opportunity to play collegiate sports is to take that leap! … I would not be where I am today without Coach T.J. and Jan Ada introducing me Coach (Peter) Bagetta and the connection to Coach (Farrah) Douglas,” she said, crediting her high school and MSMU coaches. “But I also would not be where I am if I did not have the courage to talk to Coach Bagetta about opportunities to play rugby for U.S. colleges.”

T.J. Ada, her high school coach at Academy of Our Lady of Guam, said it was Hanna who took the initiative to start the conversation and reach out to people who can help make her dream of playing collegiate sports a reality.

The life of a DI athlete

For Rojas, grinding out at 5:45 a.m. every day is the norm for her and her MSMU teammates.

“Getting to practice early gives myself and the team time to spend on individual skills before our session begins,” said the incoming junior. “Then, we have skills and strength training where we train passing skills, defensive alignments, plays and play several games that encourage us to be creative and work on our decision making.”

From there, the Rojas sandwiches a full day of classes before her evening practice – field-training sessions focused on team plays and defensive alignments.

A Psychology major who dreams of owning her own practice one day, Rojas has a accumulated an impressive list of academic honors – Dean’s List, Honors program, National Intercollegiate Rugby Association All-Academic Team – to ensure she maintains her academic standing. Athletically, she starts for The Mount and was also tapped by Scion Rugby National Development Academy in Georgia for the Life Sevens Rugby Tournament and invited to compete in the 2020 Crusaders International Academy in New Zealand.

Making the decision

Make no mistake, she says, it won't be easy.

"The most valuable lesson that I have learned in the last two years is that when you commit to play a collegiate sport, you are making a serious commitment – a commitment to your school, academics, your team, coaches and trainers, as well as a commitment of time and energy," she said. "Even during the off season you are constantly working and training in order to be prepared to get back on the field or court."

Balance is key, she said, stressing the importance of self care handling the rigors of the academia and still making the important social connections to navigate the stresses of being an scholar athlete.

"It’s very important to balance these commitments to all the other aspects of your life – finding time to focus on yourself, grades and social relationships," she said. "It may get stressful at times, but you can never forget that you have a bunch of people around you to turn to when you need a little motivation from time to time."

But, if you want it, then you have to be unafraid and courageous enough to reach out for yourself.

“If you believe that you are a strong and skilled player, don’t be afraid to take it to the next level. Always ask your coaches what skills you can improve on,” she said.

Making connections is important, she said, suggesting athletes take the initiative to reach out.

“One way to get connected to an off-island college is to ask your current coaches who they know. If there is a special weekend camp for your sport that is bringing in a guest coach or a player from a team, do not hesitate to attend and show that you are interested in playing collegiately,” she said,

Being ready physically is one aspect of the game, she said, adding it’s important to hone in and practice the skills necessary and ensure your body is ready to handle the workload. However, it’s just as important that athletes understand the mental aspects of their respective games.

“I highly encourage you to study the sport that you play,” she said. “Watch videos of teams and players and analyze how the team moves as a unit or how they move both offensively and defensively.”

Embrace the challenges offered by your coaches, she said, adding her MSMU coach has only built upon her skills learned at the high school level. The right attitude and the ability to adapt and adjust is crucial to finding success. Rojas said she is constantly challenged to diversify her skill set and build upon lessons learned. With Coach Douglas offering guidance and pushing her to understand, Rojas finds herself continually evolving to meet the team’s needs, even playing new positions to ensure the team’s success.

While the work is hard and the road can feel long, Rojas said, it’s all worth the effort.

“Choosing to play rugby for the Mount was the best decision I could’ve made for myself,” she said. “Not only has it molded me to be the player I am today. I’m proud to have the opportunity to represent Guam, and it makes me proud to be woman I’ve become.”

Surrounding yourself with people who believe in your potential is another key component. Looking back to the kid in middle school who had to be pushed into trying out by her mom, Jina, Rojas said she didn’t realize the importance the decision to play rugby would have later in life or the opportunities that would open up when she discovered her passion for the sport.

”I’m grateful for her encouragement and relentless belief that I can achieve what I set out to do – all you have to do is try (pun intended),” she said.