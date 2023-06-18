“Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.”

I thought I’d share this famous quote by the legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly to add some context to my commentary for today. For myself, and many others around the world, this is the simplest way to describe how we feel about football.

GNK Dinamo Zagreb, more than a club

Having just finished a coaching course in Zagreb, Croatia, at the home of the historic club GNK Dinamo Zagreb, we were given a stark reminder of that sentiment during a presentation by one of our course members Adino Mustedanagić.

During our six-day course, a worker from the hotel we were staying at asked Adino to explain to the members of our course why Dinamo Zagreb was so important to the fans, hence his presentation. Adino grew up as a fan of the club, like all the other kids in Zagreb at that time. But Adino’s love for the club hit closer to home than most, as his father was a player during the club’s golden generation of the early 1980s.

Adino went on to share with us this subsequent story of the club. Dinamo was one of the top clubs, along with Red Star Belgrade, in the first division of the now former Yugoslavia.

During the 1990 season, just weeks after Croatia’s first multi-party elections were held in almost 50 years, in which the parties favoring Croatian independence won the majority of the votes, Dinamo Zagreb hosted their rivals Red Star Belgrade at Maksimir Stadium. During the game, supporters of Red Star Belgrade broke through their segregated seating area and badly beat a few Dinamo supporters with the stadium seats that they tore from the concrete.

A riot soon broke out between both groups of supporters and it spread from the stands onto the field in absolute chaos. The Yugoslavian police battered many Dinamo supporters to the dismay of a number of Dinamo players who stayed out on the pitch.

One of those players happened to be their captain, Zvonimir Boban. After witnessing the police brutality toward Dinamo fans, Boban confronted the Yugoslavian police officers and he was attacked himself.

In an act of defiance, Boban ran toward the police officers and kicked one of them in the head, causing him to fall down. Boban was immediately surrounded by Dinamo supporters as they attempted to protect him from any retaliation. This single moment is considered by Croatians to be the catalyst of the Croatian War of Independence from the Yugoslavian (Serbian) government which was finally internationally recognized in October of 1991.

Hearing this story firsthand from Adino, who was just a young boy during that match, was a very special moment. Everyone in that room could feel the emotion as he shared with us why GNK Dinamo Zagreb is more than just a club to so many. It was very touching, to say the least.

I decided to share this story in order to try to explain how important football is to so many people around the world, just as Bill Shankly famously exclaimed in his quote. It doesn’t take a war for independence to show that sentiment, but it absolutely paints a clear picture of such.

Passion

Last week my former coach, Tom Renfro, a man I admire and respect greatly, came out and shared his thoughts on the leadership of GFA. Many people messaged me and called me to see if I had read his article and asked me what my thoughts were on his statement.

For those who don’t know, I’m the longest-serving captain in Guam football history as well as being the most capped player with the most goals and the most assists. You don’t reach those accolades without caring a whole lot about the state of the game on our island.

I’ve come out in the press in the past when I wasn’t happy with decisions that were made by leadership because I’ve been taught to speak out when things are wrong. In this instance, coach Renfro, who is very passionate about the beautiful game, clearly feels that he needs to speak out in an attempt to right something that he believes is wrong.

Control the controllables

I can’t speak for the leadership of GFA, but I do believe they have good intentions.

Over the years I’ve come to realize that I can only focus on what I can control, and I’ve decided to work on solutions to benefit the football players on Guam. At the end of the day, the game of football always has to be the starting point for every decision that is made and central to the game are the players.

With that said, I’ve been working on different projects that can help improve the football culture on island while trying to improve the player pathway for local players to chase their dreams of reaching the highest levels of the game.

In order for local players to reach those levels they need to be exposed to better players and they need to play more competitive matches. This leads to my first point of contention with what coach Renfro stated in his article.

Competition breeds success

Coach Renfro said he believes that utilizing players from the states was a bad idea as it sends the message to local players that they have to leave the island in order to be successful.

To that, I respectfully disagree.

Many of our brothers and sisters from Guam choose to leave the island to search for better lives for their families. Should their kids not be eligible to play for their motherland?

He mentioned that, during that time, only two or three local players started with the rest of the starters being from the mainland. What he didn’t mention was the effect those mainland players had on the local players and how the competition within the team forced the local players to improve their games much more quickly than they would have had they just kept training with the same pool of players on island.

Football is a game of merit. At the highest levels you simply have to be the best in order to play, that’s it.

Fast forward to our home leg against Bhutan when we won 5-0 to advance to the World Cup qualifier group stages. How many homegrown players started in that match? Eight! Eight of us were homegrown players and we played a brand of football that no team from Guam had ever played before!

The improvement of those local players was a direct result of creating a bigger, and most importantly, a more competitive player pool.

Decision-making

My second point of contention is his idea to create an alternate football association.

Again, I believe coach Renfro, like the leadership at GFA, has good intentions, but the players must be central to every decision that is made, and attempting to create a separate FA would only hurt the players.

The reason why is simple and we only have to look back in recent history for examples of this happening in other countries. Kenya (2022), Pakistan (2017 and 2021), Guatemala (2016), Kuwait (2015), and Indonesia (2015) were all banned by FIFA over third-party interference in the business of the recognized football associations.

This would mean that Guam national team players would not be allowed to participate in any FIFA-sanctioned events. If you truly care about the game of football, you have to care about the players, and getting us banned from FIFA is definitely not the way to show you care.

PQ A rebel has no enemy. A rebel simply knows that the old is finished. It need not be fought against; it is dying itself. Fighting with it is to give it life. Just ignore it. It is already on its deathbed; it will die of its own accord.

Revolutionary vs. rebel

In closing, I’ll leave you with some thoughts from a great book I read by Osho called “Living on Your Own Terms: What is Real Rebellion?”

These passages are found on different pages of the book, but I’ve put them together because they make too much sense for the current topic. Hopefully, it resonates with you in one way or another.

“Revolution is so much engaged in being against, it forgets for what all this fuss is being made. It is anger. But anger cannot create a better society. … But rebellion has not been tried. Revolution seems to be easier, because against such a big society you need a big organization. But the moment you become organized you become the same type of society. You become just a reflection of what you are opposing.

“A rebel has no enemy. A rebel simply knows that the old is finished. It need not be fought against; it is dying itself. Fighting with it is to give it life. Just ignore it. It is already on its deathbed; it will die of its own accord. Don’t give it energy by fighting. The rebel can do only one thing: He can transform himself into the new man, he can become his own vision. That is the only proof that his vision is not a dream. The rebel starts transforming his vision into a reality. I want you all to be rebellious.”