Malakooti, Sachdev named IIAAG tennis MVPs

St. John’s School’s Aarman Sachdev and Kaia Malakooti whipped through the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Tennis League, unbeaten to claim their respective 2021 MVP titles.

IIAAG coaches met March 20 to name the league’s best. Sachdev, a freshman, was impressive in the boys’ matches, making a name for himself in only his first year of competition. Malakooti, a junior, added to her already impressive resume, pulling in her third MVP title while running rampant throughout the league.

“Winning a three-peat is something I never even thought of,” Malakooti said. “I just remember when I was a freshman thinking about how cool it would be to win a medal my first year of high school, I didn't think it would take me this far.”

Malakooti, a multi-sport athlete, said soccer is her main sport and has been working to play collegiate soccer when she graduates next year. She picked up a racquet at 6, but finds her passion on the pitch. In the meantime, however, the competitive fire continues to fuel her run in sports where, in addition to her accolades in tennis, she’s accumulated more than her share of all-island nods in volleyball, soccer and basketball.

The win is a true testament to the power of hard work, Malakooti said.

“When the time comes around I give it my all and show what I'm capable of,” she said. “This is something I will remember for the rest of my life, it's a huge blessing.”

Malakooti also credited her teammates with the win.

“Even though it's an individual title I wouldn't have been able to earn it without my team having my back,” Malakooti said. “It's just good to have fun and enjoy it with my teammates and even my friends from other schools.”

For freshman Sachdev, collegiate tennis is the goal, and being named MVP is a credit he has put in on his game.

“Being named MVP means a lot to me, knowing that I could help my team achieve success, and knowing that all my hard work with my coaches has paid off,” he said. “It feels great.”

The sport, he says, lends itself well to anyone who wants to play.

“I love that tennis is for everyone – anybody can pick up the racquet and enjoy the sport, making an awesome community,” he said.

And, for the freshman, the sky is the limit on his potential.

He’s already set the bar high for himself, but there are no plans to slow down.

“(The win) sets myself up for a hopeful future, with the next couple of seasons,” he said.

The eventual goal? To keep playing tennis beyond high school and suiting up for a Division I team.