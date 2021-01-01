It seems an eternity ago when Guam’s student-athletes slapped on their school colors and gave it their all. Nearly 10 months ago, before the coronavirus pandemic invaded the island, there was competition and athletes shined.

But in mid-March 2020, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, placing the island on lockdown, effectively canceling sports. But before third quarter sports were officially scrapped, a pair of St. John’s School singles players elevated their games and were crowned champions. A cut above the competition, Knights’ Kaia Malakooti and Marshall Zhang captured the last two titles before sports was terminated for good.

For the second straight year, Malakooti hoisted the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam trophy above her head. With fans loading the bleachers at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center, she defeated Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars' Joycelyn Tenai, 8-3. Throughout the entire 11-game match, Malakooti remained steady from the baseline.

For the then-sophomore, it didn’t matter if she had won or lost. She was content just being there, taking it all in and absorbing the moment.

“Win or lose, it doesn’t really matter because you just enjoy the moment,” Malakooti told The Guam Daily Post in March 2020.

As Tenai’s unforced errors added up, Malakooti stepped around her backhand and drove countless forehands deep into the court.

“I feel most comfortable hiding that inside-out forehand,” Malakooti said. “I was just playing my game. There is really no rush to me. I feel like I have the stamina to just keep my game going.”

For Zhang, winning the title was something he had never experience before and he was shocked when his overhead smash on championship point sailed far out of reach of an outstretched John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ Mark Fontanilla.

“Thankfully, I was right there to hit it,” Zhang said. "That’s a big burden that was lifted off my shoulders.”

Two months before the title match, in their first meeting, Fontanilla blanked Zhang, 8-0. This time around, the Knights star entered the match better prepared and outlasted his opponent, 8-6.

“Honestly, I feel great right now,” Zhang told The Guam Daily Post after the match. “It’s kind of surreal that it happened.”

Zhang said that he definitely put in a lot of hard work and enjoys playing the sport that he loves.

While Zhang's and Malakooti’s matches closed the door on all sports competition, there are signs that the socially distanced sport by design may soon be coming back to life.

Although Leon Guerrero gave tennis the green light to resume, competition is still not allowed. The IIAAG, the nonprofit organization that manages private school sports, recently received the go-ahead from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to begin tryouts, training and practices for noncontact sports.

Stopping short of competition, the DPHSS decision paved the way for the resumption of beach volleyball, cross-country and tennis.

“Meanwhile, regardless of when we actually get to start competing, we hope students are also spending time each day engaged in some type of routine physical exercise as well as maintaining a healthy diet,” said IIAAG President Terry Debold.