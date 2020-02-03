When the Simon Sanchez High Sharks boys basketball team's Isaiah Malig chose his No. 24 jersey, it was because he admired Kobe Bryant. Malig loved everything about Bryant’s game, especially his unparalleled work ethic, his ability to take over a game, and his deadly 3-point shot.

So, when Bryant, 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash one week ago, Malig was crushed.

"Kobe impacted my life by giving me the motivation and the drive to work hard to achieve something I wanted in life," Malig said.

All week, the heartbroken Malig's game suffered. But, on Saturday, still hurting, a pain shared by millions of Kobe Bryant fans around the world, he stepped up when his team needed him most.

“I just needed to play for my team,” Malig said. “My team was looking for me, and they got me open shots. The past few games, I’ve been really off.

“I was distracted by the Kobe death because he’s my favorite player. I just wasn’t on my game. Today, I just found my stroke.”

Malig, on the Sharks home court, led his tam over the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, 54-51.

With Harvest’s triple-threat Joe Henderson, Matt Park and Gye Baek Kim each scoring in the double digits, Sanchez needed their shooting guard to perform. The Sharks needed Malig.

Six minutes into the first quarter, in a scoreless tie, the Sharks and Eagles struggled. But, Malig, lighting it up from 3-point land, three times, found the bottom of the net. What hadn't been working, became a thing of beauty. Scoring all Sharks first-quarter points, he outscored Harvest, 9-8.

In the second period, Malig cooled down, and the Eagles heated up. As the tempo quickened, Park and Kim pushed the pace.

As if to make a statement, at 22-22, with 2 seconds on the clock, Henderson blocked the go-ahead buzzer-beater. As the swatted shot flew out of bounds, Harvest ran into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the pace slowed. But in the final period, the Sharks swarmed. From all angles, the silver-and-black attacked the visiting birds. With Malig dropping in 8 of his game-high 24 points, John Macaldo pouring in 7 points, Ivan Perez and Andrei Montoya each chipping in 4 points, the Sharks pulled ahead.

Never surrendering and taking advantage of a fatigued Sharks defense, with 8 of his team-high 14-points in the period, Henderson owned the key.

But, as the Eagles closed in, Malig pushed them away. With back-to-back 3-pointers, Malig widened the gap.

In a game defined by a youngster turning sadness into perseverance, Malig’s sixth trey broke the Eagles spirit.

Leading 52-51, with 16 seconds in regulation, the Eagles fouled Malig. After Malig drained both free throws, Harvest called a timeout.

With 10 seconds remaining, Henderson’s 3-point shot grazed the front of the rim.

With 24 points and No. 24 embossed on his jersey, Malig dedicated the game to his hero.

“I was just playing for Kobe,” Malig said. “He’s my idol, and I just wanted to do it for him.”

Okkodo completes northern sweep

Making it a complete weekend sweep by the north, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs boys basketball team on Saturday defeated the Guam High School Panthers, 58-41.

Struggling from 3-point land, and having difficulty driving the lane through the Bulldogs defense, the Panthers came up short.

With Okkodo holding Panthers shooting guard Travon Jacobs to one field goal, and 4 points, Guam High’s options were limited.

With 10 points from Jon Michael Lorena, and 9 points apiece from Tristan Valdes and Kevin Cabral, Okkodo’s scorers brought it hard, and often.

“We’ve got to trust in what we have,” Cabral said. “Our defense is key here, at Okkodo.

“We always think of defense because defense wins championships like our coach always says. We always think of defense before offense. We know, everyone can score.”