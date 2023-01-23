Manami Iijima-Martin was the first out of the water, the first to rack her bike, and the first to cross the finish line, as one of Guam’s most celebrated and accomplished athletes, she earned first overall Sunday morning in the Guam Triathlon Federation Super Sprint Series Race No. 2 at Hoover Park in Piti.

Iijima-Martin, in 28 minutes, 50.0 seconds, blazed through the course, as over 100 athletes of all ages and abilities tested their mettle and collected race T-shirts and finishers medals.

For Iijima-Martin, the race was anything but easy, as former Olympian Chris Duenas, in the 200-meter swim, matched her stroke for stroke.

Iijima-Martin said Mark Imazu, the 2022 GTF national champion, usually keeps pace with her on the swim, but he is away at college in the states. For Iijima-Martin, Duenas was more than a suitable replacement.

“He was doing the swim hard. So I had someone to swim with,” Iijima-Martin said. “Usually it's Mark, but he's in college. So I got to swim with him (Duenas), which was really awesome. I was working on trying to put in a good effort, because you don't get race effort in training.”

On the 10K bike race and the 2K run, which led athletes past the Cabras power plant, men’s first-place finisher Jacob Torres kept Iijima-Martin in his sights, but was unable to match her tremendous effort.

“Jacob was dominating it, and he was catching me on the bike,” Iijima-Martin said. “I was putting in the effort so that I don't get caught. Luckily, I held him off, but you never know in a race. So you need to give it your all, all the time.”

For winning their divisions, Guam Triathlon Federation President Craig Weymouth applauded Iijima-Martin and Torres.

“There are no shortcuts in this game,” he said. “Congratulations, Manami and Jacob!”

Biba Guam! Vive la France!

With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games about a year and a half away, Iijima-Martin is racing hard in the hopes of earning a place in Paris.

With the goal of making her first Olympic Games appearance, Iijima-Martin’s 2023 competition schedule will follow that path.

Iijima-Martin said that she hopes to compete in the GTF Pacific Games qualifier, but is not 100% sure, yet.

“If not, I'll be racing off-island to garner some points towards the Olympics,” she said.

According to Weymouth, points earned at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands will not count toward Olympic qualification.

Just one of the girls

More than ever before, teenagers and kids are racing in the GTF Super Sprint Series and Iijima-Martin is excited about this trend.

“I love it when they come out,” she said. “I hope my giving a good effort, giving my 100%, shows them that they can do it, too. I mean, I was a little girl growing up on Guam, swam on Guam, went to school on Guam.”

“A person from Guam can get to the world stage is what I want to show them,” she added. “I love triathlons. I hope they love it just as much as I do.”

The carrot and the stick

After winning the GTF Super Sprint Series Race No. 1 in 32:37.60, on Jan. 8, Torres’ goal was to finish Sunday's race in under 30 minutes. Less than a minute from reaching the mark, he was happy with his results but knows other racers, at the PG qualifier, will be trying to knock him off the proverbial perch.

With quick and accomplished triathletes in Sunday’s race, Torres said that he was honestly surprised to have finished first.

“With all the guys out here, it's a lot of competition, lot of super strong guys,” he said. “And, of course, you’ve got Manami – on another level.”

Torres, who bested the other men on Sunday with a time of 30:42.5, tried to catch Iijima-Martin, but was stuck looking at the bottoms of her feet and back for nearly half an hour.

“She’s definitely super, super hard to catch,” said Torres, adding that she is “definitely motivating.”

If Iijima-Martin was the metaphorical carrot, then a whole bunch of equally metaphorical sticks motivated Torres to race as fast as possible.

“You have the guys behind us, Tom (Schils) Brian (Christner), John (Martin), Art (Guerrero), Shin (Miyagi), all these guys just making my life really, really hard,” Torres said.

With 43 more seconds to shave off until he posts a sub-30, and three men’s slots for the Pacific Games up for grabs, Torres said he was happy with his performance but knows there is still more work to be done.

“I want to try and qualify for the Guam team,” he said. “There is a lot of competition for the top three slots. I look forward to it, though.”

Torres, who was quick on the bike and run, feels there is still plenty of time to cut on the swim. He said that his training in Tumon Bay over the past two weeks helped his time.

“One of the biggest things is improving my swim,” he said. “I’ve been going out with these guys, down in Tumon. I think it helped a lot today. I was able to keep a better pace without completely burning out like last time.”

Torres, built like a weightlifter, said that he is working on getting into better shape for triathlons.

“I’m working on a weight cut,” he said. “I’m a lot bigger than most guys out here, or at least up in the front. So that plays a big factor.”