In just over 2 hours, 10 minutes, unofficially, Manami Iijima-Martin claimed the 2023 Community First Guam Triathlon Federation women’s national championship Sunday in Piti.

The Olympic distance triathlon had soloists swim 1,500 meters, bike for 40,000 meters, then run for 10,000 meters.

About eight minutes behind Iijima-Martin, Jacob Torres earned the top spot on the men's podium. Ryan Matienzo, the 2021 national champion, placed second. Tom Schils, fresh off of his debut at the 2023 Vinfast Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland, placed third in the division.

The 94 racers competed in solo and team competitions and were greeted with ample cloud cover. Front-runner Iijima-Martin ripped through the competition. After Ryan Tangi, a member of a three-person team, overtook her and exited the calm, coastal Piti Channel, Iijima-Martin charged to the front of the pack. With no other competitor within several minutes of her, she finished first in the bike, the run, and became the overall fastest finisher.

“I’ve never been national champ for anything,” said Iijima-Martin, who is ranked No. 200 in the world among women triathletes, according to triathlon.org. “It’s kind of cool.”

“I'm very proud of myself to get the title and beat the teams and the other soloists," added the 30-year-old Iijima-Martin.

For the men, Schils and Torres exited the water close to each other, but Torres distanced himself on the bike and the run.

“It’s nice to know that all the hours and hard work pays off,” Torres said. “I didn't think I'd be able to do it, happy I did.”

Once GTF releases official times and rankings, this article will be updated.