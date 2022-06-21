Manami Iijima Martin earned Guam its first 2022 Pacific Mini Games gold medal - destroying the triathlon course on Rota early Monday morning.

For those who know, Iijima Martin's placing is no surprise. Despite her numerous accolades, Guam's top triathlete said she was “pretty proud” of her gold medal performance. Like a true competitor, she said she still sees deficiencies in her performance and has "a lot of work to do to improve."

She finished in 1:06:06 overall, more than two minutes ahead of the silver medalist and four minutes ahead of the bronze finisher. She beat out the pair of New Caledonia competitors.

“I've never done a sprint distance off island so I was nervous,” she said. “The weather was terrible so they had to delay the start, but it cleared up and got hot.”

She said it’s been a good start to the event and said she’s “thankful to my sponsors, friends, and family. Guam Triathlon Federation and Guam National Olympic Committee, the volunteers and Saipan.”

Armed with her first gold medal and several events still left in her back pocket, Iijima Martin, who is a firm believer in the power of rice, said “Red rice is life at the moment, and our chef de mission for catching and cooking parrot fish. Delish!!”

Men's race

In the men’s race, Ryan Matienzo finished ahead of all Guam competitors at 1:11:31 and sixth overall. Recent John F. Kennedy High School graduate Mark Imazu was the second Guam finisher and seventh overall at 1:12:00 flat. Guam’s third competitor – John Carlo Baguyo – finished 11th overall at 1:17:07. A racer from Tahiti and two from New Caledonia grabbed the medal spots.

While the triathlon is done, they still have the aquathlon on Wednesday.

"I'm planning to get a lot of sleep today and tomorrow to prepare!," said Iijima Martin. "I'm just focusing on what I can control and the effort I can give on that day."

After that, Iijima Martin and Matienzo have the half-marathon next Saturday. Imazu still gets another shot at competition, running for Athletics in the 1,500-meter race.