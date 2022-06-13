Manami Iijima-Martin, the island’s top female triathlete, is looking to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She recently became a U.S. citizen and that helps her to officially get national titles and represent Guam in certain events. Without U.S. citizenship, she wasn’t able to meet the residency requirement despite living on Guam most of her life.

Iijima-Martin has been in the spotlight in Guam’s sports scene for years, often coming first in many of the island’s weekend running races. When she was younger she swam competitively for Guam until residency requirements changed.

She added biking to her belt and since then, has focused on all three as a triathlete.

In 2021, she place first overall in the Guam Triathlon Federal National Championship, but because she didn’t meet residency requirements at the time the title was given to Kristina Ingvarsson.

That changed in November when she became a citizen.

According to her first-person journal on GSPN, on March 13 she qualified for Team Guam after clocking 1:06:10 at the GTF sprint triathlon.

The qualifying time was 1:06:30 which she beat by 20 seconds, she wrote. Iijima-Martin said she didn’t have the race she wanted, but was relieved to surpass the federation’s standard.

This year her competition goals are to start racing short course triathlons.

“I am usually racing longer distances, half Ironmans (70.3 miles), but have switched focus to races shorter, Olympic and sprint distances,” she said.

Before deciding she was going to switch to shorter-distance racing, she focused on the bike more because in long-distance events, biking is the longest distance and competitors can gain more time.

But since moving over to the short-course distance, she’s changed to focusing on the run more.

“Both are definitely a work in progress, but with consistency and hard work, we are hoping to get my times faster,” she said.

Her coach lives in Australia, but he has been a lot of help in adjusting her schedule and sharing his knowledge. Joining her husband, who is a strong cyclist, also helps her build strength on the bike.

“I am lucky I have him to train with because most of my other training is done solo,” Iijima-Martin said.

She wants to represent Guam well in the Pacific Mini Games in June in Saipan and to start collecting points in other international races. To do so, she has to be consistent in training and bettering her nutrition, which she’s doing with the help of Boka Box, she said.

Her other races aren’t finalized yet, but she’s hoping to race around the Oceania and Asia regions.

The points will help her achieve her dream of representing Guam at the Paris Olympics, but with just two years before then she knows she needs to put in a lot of work.

“My ultimate goal is to qualify and compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics for triathlon. If I collect enough points and rank in the top 180 athletes in the world, there is a good chance I can get in. It's a complicated process, but I am willing to try. I have a great team helping me get there,” Iijima-Martin said.

“I can't progress without them. If anyone would like to follow along my journey, I am active on instagram @manamitris,” she said.

She hopes to be the first triathlete from Guam to make it to the Olympics and with hard work and the support from her sponsors, family, friends and the island she can make it there.