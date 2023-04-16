Manchester City and Guardiola get huge result in Champions League first leg

The first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals had a little bit of everything, making the second leg matches all the more compelling for fans and neutrals alike.

Tuesday’s games, played early Wednesday morning local time, saw Manchester City (England) defeat Bayern Munich (Germany) at home 3-0, while AC Milan turned in the surprise of the quarters, defeating Napoli 1-0 at the San Siro.

Manchester City and their coach Pep Guardiola have made the quarterfinals in six consecutive years but they have yet to lift the trophy, coming closest two years ago when they lost in the final to a Thomas Tuchel-coached Chelsea squad, 1-0. Fast forward to this season and Tuchel, who was fired from Chelsea early this season, is now the head coach of Bayern Munich, recently being appointed after the surprise firing of Julian Nagelsmann. Tuchel’s success with Chelsea, especially against Man City, earned him a reputation for being the closest thing to Guardiola’s kryptonite.

Nobody would have been surprised if the German champions had come away with all 3 points from this encounter, as they have a knack for getting the job done on the biggest stages. But Guardiola, who’s been accused of trying to be too clever tactically at times in these moments, set his team up almost perfectly, using the most unexpected player of all to be his X-Factor, usual center back John Stones. Guardiola has been using Stones as a holding midfielder in a double pivot (two holding midfielders’ side by side) lately with three center backs behind them. Playing with three center backs is a more defensive setup, one which most people wouldn’t expect Guardiola to play at home, but Stone’s performance, and more importantly, the result, removed any doubt that it was the right choice on the occasion.

City set up in a 1-3-2-4-1 while Bayern came out in Tuchel’s favored 1-4-2-3-1. Both teams immediately looked to put pressure on the other, bypassing the normal feeling-out process we see in matches of this magnitude. Manchester City enjoyed more of the possession early on but, otherwise, the match was a stalemate through the first 20 minutes.

Under pressure

We saw our first big chance created in the 22nd minute when City utilized good defensive pressure on the right sideline to create a turnover. Three passes later, Erling Haaland was in on goal after a great layoff from Grealish, only to see his tame shot hit straight at Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Four minutes later, it was Bayern’s turn to create a chance off a turnover when their captain Joshua Kimmich got a foot on a City pass, allowing Sane to pick up the loose ball and skip past a sliding challenge from City’s Akanji before cutting back a great ball to the mercurial Jamal Musiala. Musiala took a great first touch and fired a low shot that was destined for the near post corner if not for the huge intervention from City’s defensive rock, Rúben Dias. Bayern were made to rue the missed opportunity just a minute later when defensive midfielder Rodri curled an unstoppable shot into the upper left corner of the goal passed a helpless Sommer to take a huge 1-0 lead which they carried into the halftime break.

The German champions came out and immediately put Manchester City under pressure when a former City player picked up where he left off in the first half, getting a pass on the left side before taking a fierce shot on goal that City keeper Edison was fortunate to block with his left arm, as the swerve on the ball almost fooled him. Two minutes later it was Sane again causing trouble, this time getting in behind the City defense after a great line-breaking pass from center back de Ligt allowed Musiala to turn and slip a great pass through for the German international. This time Ederson did well to get down quickly to his left to make a great save with his left hand before Aké was able to clear the rebound out of danger.

The tactical battle continued between the two European heavyweights with Bayern getting the better of chances against the home side, surely exacerbating any anxiety the home fans have about past Champions League meltdowns. Just when it looked as if the pressure was going to be too much for the English champions to withstand, they got the second goal they so desperately were looking for in the 70th minute.

Bayern center back Dayot Upamecano tried to dribble past City winger Jack Grealish in his own defensive third only for the English international to pick his pocket before getting off a back heel pass to an overlapping Haaland. Haaland picked his head up and sent a cheeky little chip to the back post for the diminutive Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva to head home.

Just six minutes later the home side put the proverbial nail in the coffin when John Stones was able to rise the highest at the back post to head a cross from Julian Alvarez back across the six-yard box for a wide-open Erling Haaland to finish easily, making it 3-0.

Bayern have a huge hill to climb in the return leg in Munich in two weeks’ time but as every Champions League fan knows, nothing is impossible at this point. If they can manage to hold on, City, and Guardiola, will be one step closer to exorcising their Champions League demons of the past.

In the week’s other quarterfinals, Real Madrid did what they were expected to do, winning 2-0 at home over a struggling Chelsea side while Inter Milan went on the road and got a big 2-0 result against a tough Benfica side.