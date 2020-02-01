Mandell, Lawrence top KTF 2020 winners

More than 3,000 runners last Saturday participated in the 24th annual Kick the Fat 5K/10K Run/Walk & Health Smart Wellness Festival.

For nearly 25 years, Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation has hosted the annual event.

The runs, followed by the Health Smart Wellness Festival, featured an adventure zone, health check zone, and Pay-Less Pop Up.

KTF took place in the capital village, by the Paseo Baseball Stadium.

“For almost a quarter of a century, Pay-Less Markets and the Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation have promoted healthy living on Guam through initiatives like the Kick the Fat 5K/10K and Health Smart Wellness Festival,” Pay-Less Markets President Kathy Calvo said in a news release.

“KTF ’20 exceeded all expectations with the generous support of our KTF sponsors, Pay-Less employees, community partners, vendors and all who participated in the event," she added. “We will continue to raise the bar for a healthier island community and contribute to local nonprofit organizations.

"Biba KTF ’20 participants and Biba Guam!”

Participants received Run Guam shirts, tanks and Health Smart reusable bags.

A $1,000 grand prize was awarded to Allan Tinio. Okkodo High School, with the most participants, received $500.

10K Division

In the Men’s 10K Division, Derek Mandell, in 33 minutes, 36 seconds, placed first. Ryan Matienzo, in 33:42, placed second. Rounding out the podium, in 38:56, Taiga Sato finished third.

In the Women’s 10K Division, in 40:14, Kristen Lawrence placed first. Yumika Sugahara, in 42:39, captured the silver medal. Mieko Carey, in 44:15, placed third.

5K Division

In the Men’s 5K Division, in 16:15, George Washington High School cross-country star Terrance Johnson finished first overall. Benjamin Middlebrooke, a former Harvest Christian Academy Eagle runner, and elite member of Team Guam track and field, in 16:59, finished second. Akira Koizumi, in 17:48, claimed the bronze medal.

In the Women’s 5K Division, in 20:01, Genina Criss, a Team Guam member, placed first. Trixia May Nierva, a John F. Kennedy High School Islanders speedster, in 20:10, captured silver. Jordan Baden, a St. John’s School Knight, in 22:04, rounded out the top three.

For complete, official race results, visit paylessfoundation.com.