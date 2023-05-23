During an intimate signing ceremony Sunday at Boka Box in Hagåtña, Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars’ Caitlin Murphy, 18, Branwen Saville, 17, and Notre Dame High School Royals’ Anita Manglona, 18, signed letters of intent to play NCAA Division 1 rugby in the states.

Murphy and Saville committed to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, and Manglona will join Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“The whole island is super proud of you guys, first of all, and you guys are such amazing athletes,” said Academy Cougars' head coach Tony Costa. “Whether you guys know it or not, you guys are paving the way for younger girls on island, showing them that the possibilities of scholarships and playing collegiate rugby abroad is a reality.”

Costa told the three signees to be prepared for the rigors of D1 rugby, make sure they thank their parents, coaches and be prepared for life-changing, eye-opening experiences.

“These girls are expected to play about 25 to 30 hours a week on top of their college schedule,” Costa said. “So it's pretty intense. They’re going to have weightlifting, they're going to have fitness and strength training, nutrition classes, they're going to have a bunch of stuff that's going to be relative to rugby, on top of their school and the demands of academics.”

“You guys are going to all work really hard and you guys are going to go out there and represent Guam really well,” he added. “And we wouldn't expect anything less from you guys.”

Anita Manglona

For three-time high school rugby champion Manglona, she chose St. Mary’s because of its outstanding academic programs and an already established, Guam-laden community. In August, when Manglona exits for Emmitsburg, she will join four other student-athletes from Guam who play for The Mount.

“Going into my freshman year, I just hope for a really fresh experience and I hope that I grow into the community as well as I know them,” she said. “I just hope that I walk into the community where I will just continue to keep learning and increasing my IQ.”

Manglona’s advancement to the next level didn’t happen overnight, nor did it take place without a great deal of encouragement from coaches, family and friends.

“I would like to thank Papa Terry,” Manglona said, referring to Terry Debold, the athletic director at Father Duenas Memorial School. “Because he's also my mentor. He guided me through the college process with my papers and with my calls.”

She also thanked Costa, who recruited her for international competitions.

“He opened me up to Rhino Academy, which increased my IQ and also my fitness and I learned a lot about myself,” she said.

She added that coach Leonard Calvo has been an invaluable resource.

“Without them, I don't think I would have really seen the opportunity,” Manglona said.

Without Calvo, Costa and Debold believing in her, Manglona said she might have never seen or taken advantage of opportunities.

“We are a small island. I'm a small girl,” she said.

With coaches thanked and ink applied to the letter of intent, Manglona thanked her biggest supporters: her parents, Chris and Jessilyn.

“I'd also like to thank my parentals. They have always been behind me and motivating me to do what I can do and push my limits,” she said. “There were times when I cried about it. But, at the end of the day, it's all to benefit me. It took a bit of time to see that, but I'm older now, and I see where they helped me. In the end, I'm really grateful.”

Manglona, in closing, thanked her high school teachers and staff, and her siblings.

“I would also like to thank Notre Dame High School for shaping me into the person that I am today. The school has taught me to be very family-oriented, to work hard for what I want, and to always see it through, uphold the glory,” she said. “I would also like to thank my siblings. … I have to keep looking forward just for them.”

Branwen Saville

When Saville and Murphy leave for Lindenwood, they will become the first student-athletes from Guam to play for the Lions. Saville, the youngest of the three signees, said that she chose the school because it was the best option.

“They gave me the best offers, scholarships,” she said.

“I was just looking for the best one out of the couple that I got accepted to,” Saville said, adding that she also received offers from MSMU, Sacred Heart University, and American International College.

Two years ago, if someone told Saville she was going to be playing D1 rugby, she might have told them they were crazy. After all, she only learned to play the sport in her junior year.

“I was playing softball, fast-pitch,” she said, adding that her mother, Raven, and softball coaches encouraged her to try out for different sports. Saville said that she instantly fell in love with rugby.

“I love contact,” she said.

Caitlin Murphy

Without a pre-established Guamanian-infused culture like at MSMU, Murphy is glad that she and Saville will be trailblazing together.

“I think Lindenwood was just the best decision for me and knowing I'll have a teammate there from home really impacted my decision,” Murphy said.

“Having her on the pitch with me in such a new place with a new team and a new coach, it will be way easier for me to have at least one person from home,” said Murphy, whose twin brother will be leaving Guam to play rugby for Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Murphy said leaving Guam and being separated from her brother is going to be challenging, sharing that they are very close and often critique each other’s games.

“We've never been apart from each other – ever,” Murphy said. “So I think it's going to be really hard. But, you know, we're growing up. We're always going to be family. We’re always going to have each other.”