Thirty local swimmers participated in the Manhoben Swim Club’s Kids Summer Mini-Meet on Thursday, June 10 at the Pacific Islands Club Guam in Tumon. Manhoben White and Yellow teams, with swimmers 6-11 years, competed in nine events, including a 50-meter Freestyle Relay.

“It was really exciting to see our swimmers compete in today's events and exceed our expectations,” said coach Shane Black. “We’re grateful to the swimmers and their families for today’s success and especially Pacific Islands Club for giving us a place to train these young athletes. Ending the swim season on this high note gives the motivation to continue to excel and push for more opportunities for swimming in the months ahead."

Freestyle competition

The meet heated up with heavy competition in the freestyle events, including the 50m Freestyle with Levi Ramiro placing first in the 10-11 year category. Skyler Dueñas took first in the 8-9 year group, followed by Tanom Camacho (second place) and Sophia Afaisen (third place). First place in the 7-and-under category was Cannon Purcell, followed by Ninahi Lee (second place) and Adam Bamba (third place).

The 10-11 year 25-meter Freestyle was dominated by Logan Gandaoli (first place) with Tanom Camacho taking the top spot in the 8-9 year category, followed by Miles Horton (second place) and Andrew Bollinger (third place). Purcell again placed first in the 7-and-under group with freestylers Ninahi Lee (second place) and Frankie Janasak (third place) rounding out the top spots.

Seven-year-old Zee Piling was the meet’s most decorated swimmer with four first-place finishes in the 25m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke and 50M Butterfly Divisions, as well as a spot on the first-place Freestyle Relay Team alongside swimmers Elizabeth Tydingco, Levi Ramiro and Logan Gandaoli.

The event was the first meet for many participants with 6-year-old Aubriana Fegurgur as the meet’s youngest swimmer. Manhoben ended the event with an end-of-the-season group photo, awards ceremony and birthday celebration for 7-year-old swimmer, Kai Black.

“Of the countless countries and venues I’ve competed in, witnessing the dedication and joy of our young swimmers has been one of the greatest experiences,” said coach Chris Dueñas. “The sportsmanship, achievement, and commitment of our young swimmers displays the true meaning of sport and I’m so grateful to be a part of their development and the Manhoben family.”