When Jaden Francis, 20, relocated to Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada in 2018, he wasn't familiar with the island’s accomplished swimming history but he learned quickly and worked to build upon that history, with swimming accomplishments of his own.

After joining the Manhoben Swim Club, he competed in as many local and international swim meets as possible, which was no easy task as both of the island’s public pools remained in disrepair and the pandemic created a nearly impossible environment in which to compete and travel. Even so, the work Francis put in paid off and he saw results and times he had often dreamed about.

Earlier this month, while competing in the 74th Keo Nakama Invitational Swim Meet in Waipahu, Oahu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-3 speed demon swam away with the Men’s Open Division High Point Award. It is an accolade bestowed upon the meet’s most prolific male swimmer.

Francis, the winner of the Men's 200-meter Butterfly, Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, Men’s 200-meter Freestyle and Men's 400-meter Individual Medley, emerged as an easy pick for the tournament’s selection committee. Along with Francis’ four first-place finishes, he finished second in the 200-meter Backstroke and 100-meter Butterfly, adding a third-place finish in the 50-meter Freestyle.

During the meet, which was a USA swimming-affiliated event that attracted more than 300 athletes from around the nation, including swimmers from California, Florida Guam, Hawaii, New Jersey and Texas, Francis posted personal records in the Men’s 50-meter Freestyle (25.6 seconds), Men’s 100-meter Butterfly (1 minute, 00.1 seconds) and the Men’s 200-meter Butterfly (2:18.7).

Francis, who began swimming when he was 13, said that winning the award, or any recognition, is never the goal. Rather, remaining focused on his technique and dropping time is always the objective. He knows that if he does that, results will follow.

“My goal was to race to the best of my ability and drop time since it’s the first time racing since my collegiate championships in February,” said Francis, an incoming sophomore and member of the University of Puget Sound Loggers Men’s Swim Team in Tacoma, Washington. “I’m glad I was able to go and get that racing experience, especially for my first long-course meet in about three years.”

Although Francis feels his performances in Hawaii were far from his best, an admission the humble student-athlete shared with The Guam Daily Post, he stated that 2022 has been a tremendous learning experience. Along with figuring out how to balance studying with competitions and social engagements, he had to adjust to the do’s and don’ts of the NCAA.

He said that he thinks that adjustment contributed to how he didn’t perform in Hawaii to the level that he believes he’s capable of.

Due to NCAA regulations and restrictions, once a championship season has finished, student-athletes are not allowed to practice with their college coaches.

He had to figure out how to train by himself.

“So, coming into this meet, I wasn’t as confident because, even though I knew I had some great training under my belt, I didn’t feel as prepared as I did for my conference championship back in February,” Francis said.

Armed with information, Francis is expecting a smoother transition in 2023 between his final collegiate swim meet and the beginning of Guam’s international summer swim season.

After the upcoming college season, his goal is to continue training for events bigger than the Hawaii meet, even for the Olympics.

“I’m always told by my coaches to think of meets like this as preparation for the bigger meets to come,” said Francis, who is eyeing a possible roster spot for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. “I want to go to larger competitions such as the world championships and, hopefully, one day, an Olympic Games. So I take meets like this as preparation for those competitions.”

Proper training leads to desired results

With a real possibility of earning a spot in the Olympics and the desire to win a national championship with his NCAA Division III squad firmly entrenched in his brain, Francis is already working harder than ever before. He knows that his coaches can only share knowledge and inspire him to perform, the rest is up to him.

“Your performances are all reliant on yourself,” he said.

With his college swim season on the horizon, Francis is eager to dive into the pool and show his coaches how much he has improved.

“I’m gunning for some school records over the next few years and, by the time I’m done with college, I want to qualify for a national championship,” Francis said.

Thanking his coaches at Manhoben for their painstaking and tireless effort, Francis feels blessed to have their guidance and support.

He said that because of them, he has progressed “relatively fast” in the sport.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today," he said. “And I am very grateful."