Manhoben Swimmers compete in USA Swimming affiliated meet

Four Guam swimmers traveled to Houston, Texas last week to train and compete in the SSAN Long Course Championships along with over 220 swimmers for a 3-day long meet held July 9 to 11. Swimmers 14 years and under competed in 16 individual events and multiple relays in the USA Swimming affiliated meet.

“After over 8,000 miles of travel and only a few days of training, we’re very proud of our swimmers and the results of this weekend’s meet. In addition to challenges with COVID-19 and training without a long-course pool, our athletes continue to show grit and their commitment to the sport,” said coach Andy Lee of Manhoben Swim Club. “We are grateful for this opportunity to join Manhoben alumni, Mike and Shane McCauley to train with Premier Aquatics Club of Klein here in Houston.”

Guam's Izzy Poppe, 14, Mia Lee, 13, Keana Santos, 13, in their respective categories, posted the islanders' fastest times. The youngest Guam swimmer of the group, Ninahi Lee, 7, competed in the Girls 10-and-under division, swimming the 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

Manhoben alumni, now Texas residents, Mike and Shane McCauley have coached hundreds of swimmers with Premier Aquatics Club of Klein.

The McCauley brothers represented Guam in multiple international swim competitions, including the South Pacific Games, Micronesian Games and Kamehameha Invitational and credit their roots with Manhoben Swim Club to their enduring love for the sport.

Understanding the challenges of swimming through the pandemic and following the ongoing saga of Guam athletes training without a pool, Mike McCauley invited Manhoben swimmers to train with PACK in hopes of participating in USA Swimming championship meets.

“This is personal to me as I owe much of my foundation to Manhoben, Mr. Ed Ching, and the people of Guam. Our club is more than grateful for the opportunity to serve the swimmers of Manhoben,” said PACK head coach, Mike McCauley. “Not only do the visiting families represent the best of Guam with dignity, but the cross-cultural value of the swimmers engaging and learning from one another is absolutely priceless. I will continue to search for ways to connect our two swim teams and our people.”