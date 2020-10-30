When news broke that one of the oldest globally recognized sporting events, the Olympic Games, was postponed from 2020 to 2021 in Tokyo, athletes all over the world had to wait another year to compete on the biggest stage. For local swimmers on Guam, it is becoming even more difficult to prepare with the closure of the Hagåtña pool and the on-and-off restrictions for using the beach.

Mark Imazu, 16, a swimmer for the Manhoben Swim Club, had been training for the Olympics for the past three years. He and his Manhoben teammates were training twice a day on weekdays, for a total of 10 practices a week. Since the COVID-19 restrictions, Imazu and his teammates have had limited opportunities to train.

“It’s been tough because the pool has been closed," Imazu said. "The restrictions at the beach also really pressured us and slowed us down. That greatly affected our swimming career.” Imazu has been swimming for Guam internationally since the age of 14. “It’s really testing our mentality as to whether we want to keep training or not.”

Potential Olympic athletes such as Imazu are facing similar challenges, but Guam-based swimmers are much more vulnerable to the effects due to the limited resources. The situation has forced some athletes to get creative, such as Mineri Gomez, Imazu’s teammate on Manhoben, who has used some of the time off to observe competitive swimmers online and find alternative exercises to ensure she keeps her competitive edge.

“I have been training at home, mostly doing land workouts,” she said. “However, my supportive parents have been putting their effort into building a pool at home for me to train. I also watch videos of other competitive swimmers and what they do and their training methods at home as they go through a pandemic lockdown in their country.”

Another member of the Manhoben Swim Club, Jaden Francis, has expressed similar disappointment in the lack of training, but has missed the team camaraderie most of all.

“During the pandemic and the lockdown, most of my training has been by myself, training at home and swimming whenever I can,” said Francis, who moved to Guam when he was 16. “It’s been challenging because I miss being in a pool, competing, training with my teammates and the grind that comes with it all.”

Even before the pandemic, complications with the Hagåtña pool made it difficult for these local swimmers to train, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it nearly impossible. Even though the Olympics should be held next summer in Tokyo, the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic still leaves a bit of doubt. However, the members of Manhoben Swim Club would still love to compete in the Olympics one day.

Imazu, Gomez and Francis all said that their main goal in swimming is to compete in the Olympics and the three continue to train for the next year in hopes of fulfilling that goal.