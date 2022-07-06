It was a fantastic weekend for Guam swimming as a small contingent of athletes from the Manhoben Swim Club tested their mettle against the nation’s best at the 74th Keo Nakama Invitational Swim Meet held July 1-3 at the K. Mark Takai Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Hawaii. The three-day meet featured more than 300 athletes from Hawaii, California, New Jersey, Florida and Texas, competing in 156 individual events and relays at this USA Swimming affiliated meet.

Representing the Manhoben Swim Club and Guam at the meet were: Amaya Bollinger, Tanom Camacho, Skyler Dueñas, Jaden Francis, Mia Lee, Nina Lee, Ha’åne Mayo, Israel Poppe, Keana Santos and Dina Soriano. Nearly all athletes hit personal bests.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our athletes as they continue to show grit, skill and their commitment to the sport,” said coach Andy Lee of Manhoben Swim Club. “Alongside coaches Darrick Bollinger and Chris Dueñas, who are also Manhoben alumni, we are grateful to be back at Keo Nakama, representing our team, our island and competing in this enduring event. Si Yu’os ma’åse and mahalo to our hosts, the Hawai’i Swim Club and special thanks to our swimmers, their families and the community for their continued support.”

New records set for 200, 400

The Manhoben Swim Club took first place in the 13-14 girl's 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:03.29 with swimmers Mia Lee, Keana Santos, Ha’åne Mayo and Amaya Bollinger cementing a new Guam record. The previous record (2:05.71) was set in 2015.

They added to their Saturday haul, capturing another first place finish in the 13-14 400-meter freestyle relay with Mia Lee, Keana Santos, Dina Soriano and Amaya Bollinger finishing at 4:33.35 for another Guam record. The previous record (4:46.63) was set in 2004. These new records were certified by Ed Ching, president of the Guam Swimming Federation.

The Manhoben girls continued to dominate relay events taking first place in the 13-14 girl's 400-meter medley and 200-meter medley relays, with times of 5:29.95 and 2:22.76, respectively.

High-point trophies

High-point trophies were awarded to swimmers Jaden Francis for the men’s open division, Mia Lee for 13-14 girl's and Israel Poppe for the 15-16 boy's, acknowledging their placement in multiple events throughout the competition. In addition to numerous personal records, medals and trophies awarded to the Manhoben Swim Club, several swimmers placed in their respective events.

Amaya Bollinger finished third in her respective divisions: 13-14 girl's 100-meter butterfly, 13-14 girl's 200-meter butterfly and 13-14 girl's 400-meter individual medley.

Francis walked away with several podium finishes, taking first in the men's 200-mryrt butterfly, men’s 100-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter freestyle and men's 400-meter individual medley. He also finished second in the 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly and added a third-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle.

Mia Lee took home first in the 13-14 girl's 50-meter freestyle and third in the 13-14 girl's 200-meter freestyle, 13-14 girl's 100-meter backstroke and 13-14 girl's 100-meter freestyle.

Nina Lee grabbed first in the eight-and-under 50-meter freestyle.

Israel Poppe rounded out the winning contingent, finishing first in the 15-16 boy's 200-meter individual medley, 15-16 boy's 50-meter freestyle, 15-16 boy's 100-meter butterfly, 15-16 boy's 200-meter freestyle and 15-16 boy's 100-meter freestyle. He also finished second in the 100-meter backstroke and third in the 200-meter butterfly.

The Manhoben Swim Club was established in the 1970s. The club works to promote swimming on Guam by focusing on life-saving skills while training to compete in local and international events. The club is a community-based organization and holds regular practices at the Piti channel, the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach and the St. John’s School pool.