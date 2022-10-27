Four swimmers from Guam showcased their skills against a few hundred other athletes and prevailed, walking away with 19 medals at the Langoy Pilipinas Masskara Festival Swim Meet held Oct. 22-23 at the St. John’s Institute Sports Pavilion in Negros Occidental, Philippines.

Representing the Manhoben Swim Club, Mia Lee, John Moore IV, Israel Poppe and Keana Santos each achieved new personal records. The swimmers competed against more than 300 athletes in the two-day meet. Representing 27 teams, swimmers 6 years old and older competed in 11 individual events and relays.

“Our athletes continue to demonstrate grit, skill and their commitment to the sport,” said Andy Lee, coach of Manhoben Swim Club. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to compete with swimmers from across the Philippines. Si Yu’os ma’åse and maraming salamat po’ to our hosts, Langoy Pilipinas and Ying Fa Philippines, and special thanks to our swimmers, their families and the community for their support.”

Cris Bancal, Langoy Pilipinas meet director, was happy to welcome the Guam team to the neighboring nation.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Manhoben Swim Club from Guam to compete in our event and help us to celebrate the first Masskara Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bancal said. “It has been a great experience connecting with Guam swimmers and we look forward to visiting your beautiful island in the future with our Philippine teams.”

New Guam swimming records

On Saturday, Oct. 22, in 29.72 seconds, Manhoben’s Mia Lee, unofficially, set a new national record in the 50-meter butterfly. Lee took first place in the 13-14 Girls Division, and was the first place female overall and broke the Guam 13-14 age group record of 30.93 previously set by Samantha Hon in 2016. This time is also faster than the Guam national record of 31.85.

Continuing the streak, on Oct. 23, in the 50-meter freestyle, in 27.7, Lee, again, came in first place in the 13-14 Girls Division, first place female overall and broke the Guam 13-14 age group record of 28.33 previously set by Pilar Shimizu in 2011. This time is also faster than the Guam national record of 28.14.

Manhoben results

Swimming since the age of 4, Poppe is an active member of his church and enjoys cross-country, off-roading and video games. Poppe is a sophomore at Guam Adventist Academy.

A freshman at Father Duenas Memorial School, Moore is an all-around athlete and enjoys soccer, water polo and volleyball. This event was Moore’s first international swim meet and he achieved personal records in all 10 events.

Santos, a sophomore at John F. Kennedy High School, looks forward to local and international swim competitions, drawing, surfing and scuba diving. In addition to six other events, Santos swam the 50m butterfly and 100-meter freestyle, taking bronze in both.

Mia Lee is a sophomore at St. John’s School, a scholar-athlete, avid reader and community volunteer.

The Manhoben Swim Club was awarded 19 medals, including 14 gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Most Outstanding Swimmer medals were awarded to Poppe (15-16 Boys Division) and Mia Lee (13-14 Girls Division) for their high point placement in multiple events. In addition to numerous personal records, Guam’s swimmers placed highly in various individual events.

Information for this article was provided in a news release.