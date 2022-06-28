Brian Manibusan lit up the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning for the 2022 Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes.

The veteran bowler strung together 10 strikes before leaving a pin seven on his 11th frame to roll a 289 for his first title of the year. Manibusan defeated Mike Sanchez in the championship match as the top seed could only watch all ten pins continue to fall in the second seed's favor after each attempt.

Sanchez qualified on top of the leader board during the qualifying rounds with an 850 total, then subdued 10th seed Maria Wood in the semifinals to reach the monthly finals. Manibusan edged eighth seed Greg Borja in the other semifinal round as Borja’s strike attempt left him a sour pin seven that gave the match to the higher seed by three pins.

The other competitors who qualified in the top 10 for the elimination rounds include Ray San Nicolas, Jeremiah Camacho, Cesar Villanueva Jr., Charlie Catbagan, Mark Manibusan, and Angelo Aquino.

Prince of the Lanes

In the Budweiser Prince of the Lanes division, seventh seed Jose Natividad claimed his first title of the year slipping past two-time monthly winner Corey Granillo by five pins. Natividad blew past top seed Neal Flores in the first of two semifinal matches, while Granillo ousted second seed Sheila Bangs to set up the finale.

Arlene Reyes, Bill Roberto, BJ Leong, Mike Brown, and Rudy Palaganas qualified in the top ten and lost their bid toward the monthly title.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes will be held 1:15 p.m. July 17 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.