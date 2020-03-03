Manibusan tames Taimanglo in youth bowling tournament

With a newly drilled Storm Phase III bowling ball fitting nicely in his hand, Frank Manibusan Jr. over the weekend landed his first Pin Point Guam youth title of the new year.

Going up against Noah Taimanglo in the championship match, Manibusan defeated his archnemesis.

An early, uncharacteristic error from the top-seeded Taimanglo gave Manibusan a 15-pin lead. Taimanglo, regaining composure with a mid-game turkey, led by four pins.

Sensing victory, Manibusan pocketed a two-bagger in the 10th frame. With the double strike, the champ’s drive pushed him past Taimanglo, whose spare count garnered a 201-193 tilt. Taimanglo, who in earlier rounds posted the day’s best score, twin-257s, played to the Central Lanes Bowling Center crowd.