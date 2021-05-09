Girls’ high school tennis standout Maria Gregoire of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars is ready to take on her senior year after moving to Guam from Saipan not too long before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world. In what was already a difficult move for Gregoire, leaving behind her life in Saipan halfway through high school, the pandemic tested her limits even further.

Gregoire, 17, is back in action playing tennis for the Cougars and is currently ranked the number one female tennis player on island and couldn’t be happier.

“I’m so grateful we’re able to play tennis now,” Gregoire said. “If I had a bad day at school or things didn’t go the way I wanted it to, being able to come to practice is so relieving and it’s so nice to interact with people.”

As Gregoire looks back on the past year, she admits the move to Guam was a bit tricky for her but the COVID-19 pandemic made it all the more difficult considering she was just getting used to calling Guam home. She was unable to see her new friends and was thus required to isolate.

“It wasn’t until recently that I saw my friends again and we were giving each other our Christmas gifts,” she said.

The idea of getting some time off school sounded exciting at first, but it became more of a challenge for Gregoire as the weeks started to drag on with no end in sight.

“I remember the first two weeks – I was so happy for a break because junior year was hectic and I needed the time off,” said Gregoire, now a senior preparing to leave for college stateside. “It soon snowballed into a period of isolation, especially for me just moving here. I had already made friends and everything but I was just starting to get close with those people so it was pretty hard not being able to see them. I definitely spent more time with family so that was nice especially since I’m leaving next year.”

As she was getting used to a new socially distant way of life, Gregoire learned more about herself than ever before, defining the time as a period of self-reflection.

“I definitely realized that sometimes I could be too hard on myself and others. I tend to be really critical and my expectations not only for others but myself tend to only hurt me,” she said. “In the academic and athletic realm as well as everyday tasks, if I don’t accomplish something I get really upset with myself. Even if I procrastinate something like doing my laundry I beat myself up for it because I feel I should have done it.”

Words of wisdom from mom

Many late nights were then spent talking to her mother about ways she can improve her mental health overall - with the primary nugget of wisdom being to “give yourself a break.” In this, Gregoire realized how important it is to be accepting and loving of herself and others.

“Nobody’s perfect, especially myself and I need to understand that everybody’s trying to do their best,” Gregoire adds.

So much has occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Guam one year ago, but the Gregoire family has remained strong and together through it all. The Cougar senior said she, in particular, is thankful for the strength her family has brought her.

“The move was very tricky and difficult for me but at the end of the day I knew they (my parents) were there for me,” she said.