Guam's first jiujitsu event of the year is taking the local hafa adai spirit abroad, as Steve Shimizu and his staff are set to host the Marianas Open Pro in Tokyo, Japan, next weekend, organizers announced in a press release.

In October 2022, Guam saw the return of the premier Brazilian jiujitsu event, the Copa De Marianas. Organizers held the competition before a sold-out crowd at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao, where athletes had the opportunity to win a spot to represent Guam in Tokyo, Japan, at the Marianas Open Pro to be held March 25, organizers said in the release. Hundreds gave their all to earn the coveted spots available and their chance to test themselves against high-level competition is right around the corner, according to the release.

Now the spotlight has officially turned toward Japan, as the staff and management of the Marianas Open have put together a tournament giving the competitors the chance to win a trip back to Guam to compete once more.

The event in Japan, the first of its kind, will showcase Guam as an international destination for high-level jiujitsu, organizers said in the release. The event opened registration in January with an expectation of maxing at 400 competitors, but it has far surpassed that number, filling out its card with 700 athletes signing up.

This is the one of the biggest competitions of any kind to focus on promoting Guam as a destination for international competition, with paid flights and accommodations to winners, officials said.

Around 250 Guam athletes will be traveling to Japan to compete at the Marianas Pro Japan at the Komazawa Olympic Stadium, helping to sell out the event. They will join an international field of athletes looking to win a trip back to Guam to compete in the Marianas Open this summer.

This is a historic event for Guam jiujitsu, organizers said, as they look to use the event to improve sports tourism on island, subsequently boosting the island's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said they hope they can grow this into the region's premier jiujitsu event, setting the bar for other sports to push Guam as an international sports destination as well. Organizers have communicated how excited they are to see local athletes represent Guam, ready to give their all competing against the world in Tokyo.

The success of the event is attributed to companies that believe in helping our local athletes, organizers said in the release, and also helping the island's tourism come back after the pandemic decimated the island's top industry.

Organizers expressed thanks to the following organizations who have supported the event. Come March 25, event organizers will crown the inaugural winners in what they hope will be the first of many Marianas Open Pro tournaments held abroad.