Mark Imazu pumped his fist and yelled as he crossed the finish line, becoming the island’s youngest-ever winner of the GTF Community First Guam National Triathlon Championship.

Imazu, 18, amid smooth seas and dry streets, in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 23.8 seconds, won the Guam Triathlon Federation 2022 Community First Guam National Championship July 10 in Malesso'.

“This is what my dream was!” shouted Imazu, who never trailed at any time in the race. “My ultimate dream was to be become a Guam national triathlon champion,” added Imazu, who, in 2022, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School.

With nobody ahead of him and Ryan Matienzo, the 2021 national champion, more than two minutes behind, Imazu focused on his race.

“I just I kept on going. I looked forward. I didn't look backward a single time,” Imazu said. “I just cranked my legs until they were dead.”

Imazu said that he feels amazing that he made history.

“I hope I inspire the youth on Guam to become like me, push beyond their limits,” he said. “I just want all the teens on Guam to be better than who they were in the past, so they can be stronger and better and lead the next generations."

Craig Weymouth, 56, GTF president, placed second in 2021 and felt that 2022 may have been his last chance to grab the top spot on the podium. Weymouth, in 2:23:34.0, placed third, finishing about 5 minutes and 10 seconds behind Imazu.

“I told somebody the other day that this was my last year to try to chase down these young guys - Mark, Ryan and up-and-coming Jacob Torres,” Weymouth said. “I gave it a good go. I hung in there and I knew that Mark was out there way too far. And once Ryan got by me, I was just running for third place.”

The triathlon, which began and ended in Malesso', an Olympic-distance event, consisted a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride a 10-kilometer run.

A new female champion

Although long-time Guam resident Mieko Carey, a former professional triathlete, was the first female to cross the finish line, a feat she accomplished in 2:31:24.3, she is not a U.S. citizen, which meant Aliiza Haun, 20, was crowned the winner. Haun, the third fastest female, braved the grueling course in 3:10:43.7, nearly a minute and 35 seconds behind Sydney Escoe, who also didn’t meet the Guam National Olympic Committee’s five-year residency requirement. Escoe confirmed that she has lived on Guam for only two years.

With the two fastest female triathletes unable to claim the title and Guam’s two fastest eligible women - Manami Iijima-Martin and Kristina Ingvarsson - not competing in this year’s race, the title was wide open for Haun, although she had no idea she was about to become champion.

The Post confirmed that Iijima-Martin, who, in 2:00:09.0, who was the overall first-place finisher in 2021, but did not meet GNOC residency requirements at the time, woke up feeling ill Sunday morning and had to withdraw from the race. Ingvarsson, who was the reigning national champion, won the 2021 event in 2:24:00.0 but is off island with her family.

Haun, who had no idea she had just won the title, sheepishly placed her hands over her face after crossing the finish line, as race official Dave Torre explained to her what she had just accomplished.

“I did not see that coming at all, whatsoever. I’m shaking,” said Haun, a graduate of St. John’s School and now a student at the University of Hawaii.

On the course, Haun competed fiercely, but winning had never crossed her mind. When other competitors in other divisions passed her, she would tell them: “‘You’ve got this!’” she said.

Competing in just her first-ever triathlon, Haun didn't know what to expect. The open ocean was new territory for her. At one point, she found herself in the middle of the triangular-shaped course, way off track and not quite sure where she should go. Also, during the swim, she encountered the cruel reality of swimming in the ocean.

“I got stung by jellyfish,” she said. “That was kind of cool. I was like: ‘Oh, yeah? OK! Bucket list, check!'”

“I am speechless!” she said.

It takes a village

Weymouth, tremendously appreciative of all the support he and the GTF received from the community, thanked volunteers, sponsors, people who donated raffle prizes, Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf and everybody who showed up.

“It's been a total team effort,” he said.