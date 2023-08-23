When Markus Nanpei teed off last weekend at the Lone Tree Golf Course in the Antioch City Championship in Antioch, California, things didn’t start out well for the Father Duenas Memorial School graduate. And if the first hole was any indication how he would finish, it was going to be a very long two days of golf.

But, after picking up his ball from the cup on Hole No. 1 and recording a bogey, Nanpei shrugged off the score and did what he does best - play outstanding golf as he continues to make a name for himself as one of the best college golfers in California.

Thirty-five holes after his opening miscue, where he drove into the trees and hit what he called “a really bad putt,” the Napa Valley College sophomore posted his best-ever two-day tournament 10-under par and walked away with the championship title.

“After that (first hole), I just told myself that there’s a lot of shots to gain on the course,” Nanpei said. “I just tried to stay in the moment and focus shot by shot.”

Over the next two holes, Nanpei remained at 1-over-par but pulled even on Hole No. 4, where his driver remained true, his approach shot hit the green with laser precision, and his putting was better than ever before.

“My pitching from 20-50 yards was really solid and I was really pleased with the amount of looks for birdie I had inside 10 feet,” Nanpei said.

With a birdie in the books and 14 holes yet to play, the 18-year-old Nanpei shot four additional birdies and finished the day 4-under-par. But with Easton Doyle, positioned atop of the leaderboard and Nanpei trailing by two strokes, Nanpei needed a solid second round.

On Day 2, also played at Lone Tree, Nanpei opened with a birdie. Having corrected his mistake from the previous day, he returned in championship form.

On Hole No. 2, Nanpei got into a bit of trouble as he recorded his second bogey of the tournament.

After the bogey, Nanpei’s focus returned. On Hole No. 3, he hit a birdie. Over the next 14 holes he hit 11 pars and three birdies. Despite shooting a score that placed Nanpei at the top of the leaderboard, he wasn’t satisfied with his game.

“I honestly wasn’t hitting the ball as well as i did the first day,” he said. “However, I felt that my putting was better. I just fought for every par when I missed the green and just focused shot by shot without trying to think of what I’m going to do next.”

As Nanpei and Doyle, pairing partners, took turns teeing up on Hole No. 18, Doyle hit an incredible drive which placed his ball 20 yards from the pin.

“In my mind, I think he’s going to make birdie from there,” Nanpei said. “I had two choices: I could either hit a 4 iron in play and make par, potentially make birdie, or I could take my driver and put myself around the green, where I’m comfortable chipping and getting up and down for birdie.”

Reaching into his bag for graphite instead of metal, going for it instead of laying it up, Nanpei crushed his tee shot.

“I ended up hitting driver right in line with the flag to about six feet and I made the putt,” said Nanpei, who, with a two-day 134 total, recorded his first eagle and soared to a championship finish, two strokes ahead of of Doyle.