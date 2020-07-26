Markus Nanpei tied for 3rd in Georgia

LEADERS IN SIGHT: Markus Nanpei shot a first-round 8-over-par 80 on Saturday, July 25 during the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Augusta Summer Junior Open in Evans, Georgia. Photo courtesy of Mark Nanpei

Father Duenas Memorial School varsity golf team member Markus Nanpei shot an 8-over par 80 during today’s Round 1 at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Augusta Summer Junior Open in Evans, Georgia.

In the two-round tournament, Nanpei’s opening-day placed him near the top of the leaderboard tied for third. While battling six other computers on the Boys 14-15 Division, Nanpei opened with a flawless three rounds, sinking two pars and a birdie.

In tomorrow’s Round 2, on the Bartram Trails Golf Club’s Will Smith course, Nanpei will try to outshoot three golfers for the top spot. To finish first, the 15-year-old Nanpei will have to overtake Matthew Baxley and Abhay Sandhu.

