Father Duenas Memorial School varsity golf team member Markus Nanpei shot an 8-over par 80 during today’s Round 1 at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Augusta Summer Junior Open in Evans, Georgia.

In the two-round tournament, Nanpei’s opening-day placed him near the top of the leaderboard tied for third. While battling six other computers on the Boys 14-15 Division, Nanpei opened with a flawless three rounds, sinking two pars and a birdie.

In tomorrow’s Round 2, on the Bartram Trails Golf Club’s Will Smith course, Nanpei will try to outshoot three golfers for the top spot. To finish first, the 15-year-old Nanpei will have to overtake Matthew Baxley and Abhay Sandhu.