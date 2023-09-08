Nearly 80 athletes demonstrated their skills in Master Noly’s 11th annual Forms Tournament, and a record 44 martial artists competed in the 7th annual Weapons Tournament held last Saturday at the Micronesia Mall.

Following the motivational speeches to the youth and families of Guam Taekwondo Center stakeholders and spectators, Master Noly’s Black Belt Demonstration Team held a board-breaking performance on the center stage.

Twenty-two black belts, led by Jed Caluag and Ryan Gaza, took center stage and impressed audiences with their presentation of Poomsae traditional forms and their weapons performances of bo staff and nunchucks.

The black belt team, with a performance that included flying kicks over obstacles and through hula hoops and jumping front kicks, demonstrated the power and potential of taekwondo. They demolished dozens of wooden boards in the process. The team also showcased acrobatic skills that tie in with taekwondo.

“We have seasons at our school when our training is focused on building our demonstration and stunts,” Holy Caluag said. “Our black belts have been performing for years and it’s something that color belts look forward to when they get their black belts one day. It’s part of growing as a black belt, joining the demo team, pushing yourself to the limit, and reaching potentials that they never knew they had in them.”

As broken boards flew through the air, passersby pulled out their phones to take photos.

The demo team was blindfolded and broke boards with jumping and spinning kicks. Jed Caluag ended the demonstration with eight consecutive tornado kicks and pulverized wooden boards.

“Our taekwondo school is well-rounded,” Noly Caluag said. “Our classes include not only kicking, punching and sparring but also traditional and competitive forms, weapons, and demonstration stunts. Every student has their favorite area of specialization and we try to give our students the chance to excel at everything.”

The tournament and demonstration marked GTC’s 21st anniversary.

“We’ve come a long way since we opened,” Noly Caluag said. “Every time we hold these tournaments we always run into former students who joined us when they were kids, now shopping at the Micronesia Mall with their young families. It’s such an honor to be a part of every student’s life journey.”

Results

Athlete Emmanuel Velayo grabbed the gold in the senior division of the weapons event, while Djordine Tangonan brought home the gold in the juniors division. Velayo and Tangonan, both taekwondo first dan black belts, used the nunchucks routine to impress the judges and top their respective divisions.

Another nunchucks competitor Paul Valdez was the youngest competitor and placed first in the U9 division. Matthew Benitez and Josiah Perez used the bo staff as their weapon of choice to win the gold for the second year in a row in their division. Other gold medalists included Hailey Diaz and Jaeven David.

The silver medalists included Jaime Joya, Gavin Twaddle, Landon Acejo, Ethan Sabinay, Lance Acejo, Angelo Armas, and Charisse Palaganas. Bronze medalists were Rheileen Legaspi, Hailey Pinaula, Thomas Zhu, Marcus Dizon, Adrian Nebres, Evin Ray Aguon, Paolo Valdez, Chloe Jaleco, Jazel Perez, Ysabella Velayo, Karlen Policarpio, Miah Pangelinan, Alex Foreman and Karsten Policarpio.

Seventy-nine athletes competed for top honors in the recognized poomsae (forms) division. Charisse Palaganas defeated Ryan Gaza to win the gold in the senior mixed division. For the junior black belt divisions, Summer Pinaula won the U15, while Chloe Jaleco topped the U13. Thirteen-year-old Kaylee Gianchand won the gold in her division for the second year in a row. Min Yul Seo and Daniel Hernandez became the youngest poomsae gold medalists at 6 years old. Other gold medalists included Henry Uygioco, Joseph Manlangit, Riley Balmaceda, David Vicars, Paul Valdez, Haley Pinaula, Sophia Valencia, Calvin Cabanting, and Jon Tanilon.

Silver medalists were Wilfred Vitug, Joseph Tanilon, Raphael Manabat, Carson Iglesias, Vittoria Orsini, Dave Macaraig, Jana Jaleco, Cayden Cabanting, Connor Gianchand, Landon Acejo, Rylee Fajardo, Jamie Acejo, Hailey Diaz, Ysabella Velayo and Ryan Gaza. Those who took the bronze were Calen Hardy, Scarlett Sanchez, Silas Unsay, Matteo Galang, Chan Yul Seo, Jaime Joya, Jon De Guzman, Joelazia Escrupulo, Chauncey Milan, Paul Perlas, Trey Rosario, Eugelyn Rebancos, Franzine Manalansan, Noah Anas, Mikaela Benitez, Francesca Manalansan, Gavin Twaddle, Jaeven David, Adrian Nebres, Evin Ray Aguon, Maxene Fernandez, James Bernales, Jacob Abella, Alex Foreman, Colin Twaddle, Matthew Benitez, Lance Acejo, Jazel Perez, Djordine Tangonan and Miah Pangelinan.

The tournaments, which began with opening ceremonies, included special guests and speakers including Rosario Lemque, Philippine consul general; In Kook Kim, head of mission of the Consulate of the Republic of Korea; Consul Kyoung Chyan Joo; Douglas Moylan, attorney general of Guam; Rene Lao, executive director of Goodwind Development Corp.; and Richelle Canto, Goodwind legal counsel.