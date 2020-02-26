More than 133 triathletes braved the drizzling rain, choppy waters and 20 mph headwinds as they competed in the Guam Triathlon Federation sprint and Olympic-distance races held Sunday morning at Hoover Park in Piti.

At the start of the 1.5-kilometer swim for the Olympic-distance race, professional triathlete Manami Martin got off to a good start as she led the pack with two other competitors trailing her by one body length. She dropped them when she got to the second buoy, about 200 meters into the race.

“I just held my pace during my four loops,” Martin said. “It was really choppy, so I thought I can’t go out and treat it like a sprint or super sprint triathlon race.”

Conditions were so rough, some swimmers were veering off course and were not following a straight line to the buoys, adding time to their swim segment.

“I keep my head straight when I swim because wherever my head is pointing at, that is the direction I will go,” Martin said. “I look for things underwater – if I see a stone, then I look for something slightly ahead of it so that is what keeps me straight.”

Martin was the first Olympic triathlete to exit the water – 8 minutes, 32 seconds ahead of fellow professional triathlete Laura Nadeau.

After the water segment, Martin got on her bike, and with the wind to her back, she flew down to the end of the port. But at the turnaround point, she was greeted with a face full of headwind.

“Going down toward the port was nice because of the tailwind – it just pushed me,” Martin said. “When I turned around, it was brutal. I thought to myself, 'Oh my gosh, I am not going to go anywhere with this wind.' I needed to stay positive and finish the race.”

Nadeau, known for her strong biking skills, slowly gained ground on Martin. After the Olympic bike race leg, Nadeau had chiseled away at Martin’s lead.

Martin crossed the finish line with a winning time of 2 hours, 20 minutes, 33.7 seconds, followed by second place Nadeau (2:22:34.3).

The top three finishers for the Olympic distance were Martin, Nadeau and Kristina Ingvarsson (2:48:15.8).

The top Olympic-distance male triathletes were Benjamin Quay (2:32:32.1), Caloi Baguyo (2:34:08.3) and Dean Soriano (2:42:10.6).

In the sprint distance, Mark Imazu (1:09:46.7) grabbed first place followed by Christopher Jack (1:11:46.4) and Sam Wilson (1:12:46.7).

Kim Mendoza (1:22:39.2) captured the female division for the sprint distance in front of Jennifer Camacho (1:35:28.2) and Rachel Moberg (1:40:12.8).