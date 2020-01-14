After having a rough year of competition in 2019, professional triathlete Manami Martin – 30 minutes, 4.2 seconds – was able to shake off the negative vibes to out pace and win the Guam Triathlon Federation’s Super Sprint on Sunday morning at Hoover Park in Piti.

Last March, Martin had a string of bad luck that includes her fainting and not finishing (DNF) the 70.3 mile Ironman in Davao, Philippines. She quickly rebounded and won the Tagaman Triathlon in Saipan, but then suffered a calf injury and didn’t finish the United Guam Marathon half marathon in April. In June, Martin had stomach issues and took fifth place in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 in Subic Bay, Philippines. Following the Subic race, she discovered she had raced with a hip fracture. Then, shortly before the Black Arrow Express 5150 Triathlon held in Subic Bay, Martin pulled out due to an illness.

Then shortly before the year ended, her husband Jon Martin, Guam’s 2013 National Cycling Champion, broke his arm during a training ride two weeks before the Tour of Guam Championship.

“Hopefully, 2020 will be different,” said Manami Martin. “The training has been going really well. I was so nervous before this race because I was putting too much pressure on myself to do well. I decided to go out and have fun. I was hoping to get the best out of myself.”

After the first few strokes during 200-meter swim, it appeared that the butterflies were gone as she, Mark Imazu and Christopher Jack battled for supremacy in front of the other 105 athletes. In the end, both Martin and Imazu got out of the water first. But, Martin’s prowess on the bike came to the forefront as she opened up a lead, outdistancing the field during the 6.2-mile segment and never looked back.

Jack finished second overall at 31:13.9, while Imazu finished third in 31:54.5.

“I could hear Mark (Imazu) at the turnaround point (of the bike segment) yell out to me, ‘she is so fast on the bike,’” said Martin, smiling as she reflected on the race. “I just pushed myself because I thought I was going to get caught on the run.”

Martin maintained her lead and finished strong during the run segment that was a little less than two miles.

“I couldn’t feel my legs and my lungs felt like they were going to pop, but I stuck it out,” said Martin. “This was a good race because there wasn’t a lot of wind and it was an overcast day.”

Martin’s next race race will be the Taiwan 70.3 Ironman this coming March.

In the male division, Shin Miyagi (32:07.2) finished in third place in front of Patrick Camacho (32:39.4) and Zac Cadelas (32:56.8).

In the female division, Martin outpaced Kristina Ingvarsson (36:39.8), Jennifer Camacho (39:02.6), Lindsey Obrien (39:08.1) and Tabitha Martin (40:03.6).