Manami Iijima Martin is continuing to strive and achieve in the field of triathlon, performing well in her last competition at the Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells - La Quinta, North American TriClub Championship – Southwest in California Dec. 4. The Guam resident was spectacular at Indian Wells, finishing in four hours, 34 minutes and 10 seconds. Rocking the Guam flag, Martin finished 15th among the pros and 88th among all finishers.

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon series is considered the global standard in half-distance triathlons with more than 150 qualifying races in more than 50 countries. Martin competed against several hundred athletes, many of them the top in their respective regions. The course consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Cahuilla, a 56-mile bike loop through La Quinta and Thermal, and 13.1-mile run that starts and finishes at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Martin was spectacular in her run, finishing second coming out of the water.

While proud of her race, Martin said she still isn’t satisfied and is looking for ways to improve on the bike and the run. Admitting she didn’t do it much growing up, she finds herself continually challenged by the two physical feats.

“But, I stood on the line in a strong field and gave it my absolute best,” she said. “The toughest part of the race was getting over the negative thoughts in my head, especially on the bike. I've been working hard to improve my cycling and it’s been a slow and steady progress.

“The best part was the last three miles of the run, where I felt I finally found my groove and also having my mom and friends at this race,” she added.

Once the gun goes off, she said, “I can only give it my best.”

Martin, a mainstay on the local triathlon scene, admits being a professional triathlete takes a lot of time and sacrifice, but her team makes it possible to continue to perform at such a high clip.

“It takes a lot of commitment and patience. I train consistently about 15 to 20 hours a week but also prioritize sleep and nutrition. I rarely stay up past 9 and cook meals at home.,” she said. “I have a great team around me. I won't be able to train and race without them. I am very grateful for their continued support.”

Martin said she lives for the competition. After her bout in Indian Wells, she traveled to Hawaii for some rest and relaxation with the family. While there, she ran the Honolulu Marathon Dec. 11 … for fun.

“Just for fun,” she said, adding her husband joined her in Hawaii, giving them the opportunity to explore the island. “I like to stay pretty active even when we vacation.”

When asked what was the draw for triathletes who fight so hard to stay relevant in three disciplines, Martin said, she’s committed to the sport of triathlon and loves to push herself.

“I do it because I absolutely love the sport and want to create a path for the next generation of athletes, especially from Guam,” she said. “It is not easy and there's a lot of training and preparation that goes into a race, but that gives me the confidence to know my body is ready.”

Training as a professional allows her to hit a new level of focus that most don’t achieve. And, as a professional, she’s continually challenged physically.

“The best part about racing at the professional level is the challenge and seeing how much faster and stronger I can get,” she said. “Also, the other professional athletes are very helpful and kind, so I enjoy meeting them.”

With a few weeks of downtime, whatever that means for the driven athlete who doesn’t ever stop, Martin will gear up for the next season of races.

So, we had to ask, is rice still life?

“Rice is still life, but if I'm being honest, bread is my jam right now,” she said, closing out her interview to prepare for a few weeks of well-deserved rest and then a grueling schedule to get back on track.