Martin tops podium in Saipan; Mandell, Matienzo place 3rd

As many of the sports leagues, events, and races around the world have been either postponed or canceled, a handful of Guam’s elite runners competed in the Saipan Marathon last weekend.

Competing in either the half marathon or 26.2-mile mettle-tester, Manami Martin, Ryan Matienzo, Derek Mandell, Peter Blas, and Kris Lawrence battled the elements in the last scheduled road race.

Finishing atop the podium in the 13.1-miler in 1 hour, 28 minutes, 20 seconds, Martin was more than three minutes faster than Japan’s Marina Matsuura.

Martin, describing the race as taking part in a ghost town, saw few people wandering the streets. Due to coronavirus concerns, spectators stayed away, but Martin was ready to compete. After seeing a pair of fellow female competitors line up at the starting line with colorful shoes, she knew they were there to battle.

“At the start of the race, until the fourth mile, there was another female runner, but she backed off,” Martin said. “At the turnaround point, I could see a guy one minute ahead of me, but I kept my pace.

“My coach and I decided that I wouldn’t push too hard because I had another race scheduled the following week.”

That race, the Tagaman Triathlon, was canceled.

In the men’s shorter-distance race, Mandell and three others surged to lead the pack. After the third mile, Japan’s Shintaro Natsume dropped back, and it became a three-man race.

“We were all neck-and-neck by the turnaround point, and I held a slight lead coming into the seventh or eighth-mile,” said Mandell, a two-time Olympian. “Once we hit mile nine, the two runners - Kazuaki Okamoto and Yuki Uchiyama - surged and picked up the pace to around 5:20 per mile, and I wasn’t able to hang with them.”

One mile to the finish line, equipment malfunction caused Mandell to turn around and look for his bib timing chip. After retrieving the chip, he realized he would have to settle for third place.

“When I picked it up and looked back, I saw that the fourth runner was far enough back and that the top two were out of reach," he said. “So, I relaxed a little into the finish,” he added, finishing in 1:17:33.

Mandell hadn't intended on running the Saipan race, but made a last-minute decision due to the Bank of Guam IFIT 5K being canceled because of public health concerns.

Lawrence, a favorite to win the marathon, dropped out at the 14-mile mark.

“My knee was hurting badly,” Lawrence said. “It was my IT (Iliotibial) band. I had it after the U.S. Time Trials and thought I had recovered.

“I just felt really bad that I had to drop out.”

Other results

In the full marathon, in 2:43:05, Matienzo claimed third place.

In the half marathon, in 1:41:46, Blas placed sixth.