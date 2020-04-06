By the time Jeraila Martinez entered her freshman year at Southern High School in 2016, she was well aware of the Dolphins softball legacy. With the Dolphins winning five championships in six years, she was eager to help Southern earn the top spot on the podium.

Coming into the league, Martinez had a strong pedigree as a junior baseball player, starting with the Talofofo Rangers when she was eight years old. As she learned the game and gleaned knowledge from coaches in Chalan Pago and Yona, she still hadn’t taken a crack at fast-pitch. With a meteoric rise to the top of the sport, in less than four years, Martinez transformed from a newbie to almost a champion.

While the soon-to-be-graduating senior was robbed of the opportunity to compete for the championship due to the coronavirus-canceled season, the Yona resident made lasting memories during the season.

Martinez is among the most feared pitchers in the Interscholastic Sports Association and, as a batter, she also instills fear into every pitcher she faces.

Recalling one of her finest moments, the slugger launched a grand slam way over the fence and brought the fans to their feet.

“Hitting the ball over the fence … was like a dream come true,” Martinez said.

This past season tested the Dolphins group and in the end, the team came together.

“It was tough, we really weren’t gelling to start the season,” Martinez said.

From opening day to deep into the playoffs, Dolphins head coach Jessilyn Balajadia expected seniors Martinez, Vanesha Naputi and Sierra Reyes to step up and help the younger players.

Balajadia told them that winning the championship could only be accomplished if they played as a team.

Each week, one by one, Southern knocked off its opponents and gained confidence.

With Naputi finding her groove and evolving into one of the league’s top catchers, and Reyes, a First-Team All-Island outfielder, providing game-changing stopping power, the younger players followed suit.

Earning first-team honors at third base, sophomore Jonese Taimanglo, multiple times tagged the base runner out and gunned the runner down at home plate.

Kaleah Duenas, a second-team shortstop, with some of the fastest hands in the game, rounded out the left side of the championship-caliber infield.

As the Dolphins chased perfection, Martinez visualized her teammates mobbing her in the championship game. Wanting nothing more than snagging the first-ever ISA softball championship, she could practically feel the trophy’s smooth wood and cold metal on her fingertips.

She was so close.

“It’s a big letdown, especially since I’ve never come this far,” Martinez said. “It’s kind of a bummer to not get to play the championship game, but I completely understand.”

Saddened at the situation, Balajadia feels for the team, especially the seniors.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I can’t imagine how they feel … It’s their last year.

“I’ve shared a couple of encouraging words with Jeraila, about how I’m so proud of her team, and especially the seniors. They’ve stepped up, big time, and showed a lot of heart throughout the season.”

While Martinez is practicing social isolation with her family, anxiously awaiting news on the remainder of the school year, she has fond memories of a fantastic season that was cut short by a killer virus.

“It’s your senior year, you want to go out with the championship, but I’m just happy to have come this far,” she said.