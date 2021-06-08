Martinez eyes coveted UFC win

Later this month, mixed martial artist Roque Martinez will be back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship Octagon and this time the pressure is on.

“Realistically, I think my career is on the line,” Martinez said.

Coming off of two losses, including a debut fight that he took on with only three days’ notice, the 35-year-old Martinez said three consecutive losses in the UFC world could be career-ending.

“UFC is very cutthroat,” he said. “If you start hitting a losing streak, especially three- to four-fight losing streak, a lot of times they can release you. ... It’s definitely a must-win for me right now at this point in my career.”

Fortunately for Martinez, this is the kind of situation on which he thrives. With his back against the wall, the proverbial heat turned up and seemingly everything at stake, Martinez said he’s in a favorable spot.

“I’ve always been the kind of guy, when the pressure is on, considering my last two fights with all the adversity going in. I’m one of those guys that likes that in my story,” Martinez said. “I tend to do pretty well when my back’s against the wall.”

Martinez said he enjoys showing others that obstacles can be overcome.

“It’s always about not giving up,” he added.

Martinez will be squaring off against Josh Parisian at the UFC Apex sports complex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary bout is set to premiere at 6 a.m. Sunday, June 20 ChST.

UFC Fight Night Preliminary Heavyweight Bout When: Sunday, June 20, 6 a.m. ChST Who: Roque Martinez vs. Josh Parisian Matchup stats • Martinez Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 250 pounds Reach: 72 inches Leg reach: 38 inches • Parisian Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 264 pounds Reach: 79 inches Leg reach: 43 inches Source: UFC.com

Martinez has been training two to three times a day. While most of the world logs hours at their desks, Martinez has already completed two workouts and is looking ahead to his third one.

Lately, he’s also incorporated more wrestling in his training.

“I’m definitely a stand-up kind of guy. Having a really good wrestling game helps that because I can almost determine where the fight’s going to go,” Martinez said.

He explained that his wrestling skills can be used to conquer his opponent on the mat if need be but can also be leveraged to avoid a takedown and keep it a stand-up fight.

“To me, and my coach says it a lot, wrestling is probably one of the more beneficial aspects of MMA that helps everything,” Martinez said.

In addition to expanding and strengthening his physical arsenal, Martinez has been reinforcing his mental toughness.

“I’ve bumped it up,” he said. “Every day I push myself to that mental barrier. Every day for me I’m pushing so hard. ... Every day I’m pushing myself to the limit. I feel like I’ve tapped into a whole new performance side of my career at this point.”

Martinez said he’s gotten mixed feedback on his fights since his UFC debut, but there are always folks who support and encourage him.

To them, he said: “I just want to thank everyone who’s stuck by me and supported me through everything going on. ... Hopefully I can bounce back through all the adversity. Thanks for everyone’s support.”

The Tamuning resident is proud to represent the island on an international stage.

Martinez grew up on Guam and spent some time living in the states. He said he always thought he’d grow up to do something good as a professional athlete, although in his younger years he pursued professional football. As fate would have it, Martinez is making good on his childhood dreams, still representing Guam as an athlete, competing at the highest level, albeit in the ring instead of on the field.

“Guam, a lot of our people have that warrior spirit with everything we’ve been through and our history, so I take that with me when I go,” Martinez said. “It means a lot to me to represent Guam.”

With 16 years of fighting experience under his belt, the heavyweight is eager to secure a well-deserved UFC win.

“I’m just really looking forward to getting a win and also displaying how much better I’ve gotten. And also getting back to my old style of just being an entertaining fighter and putting on a good fight,” Martinez said.